Valentine's events and more at Layland, Railroad museums

Feb. 7—When it comes to all things Valentine's Day, both the Layland Museum and Cleburne Railroad Museum have it covered.

Saturday brings events for kids and adults at the two museums.

In a return of last year's popular Night at the Museum event, Layland will host Valentine-osaurus Saturday night.

"We've decided to combine hearts and dinosaurs because, well, they go together," Museum Coordinator Stephanie Montero said. "It's a great opportunity for parents to drop their kids off then go have a nice, romantic dinner while their kids enjoy a great, fun experience as well.

Valentine-osaurus runs 6-8 p.m. at Layland Musuem, 201 N. Caddo St.

Admission is $7 per child or $5 should they or their parents be the Friends of the Layland Museum members.

"It's really going to be fun and adorable," Montero said of Valentine-osaurus. "There will be a lot of great activities and crafts. We're going to build dinosaurs out of heart shapes as well as other dinosaur crafts, activities and a scavenger hunt not to mention a snack."

Last year's debut of the Night at the Museum event — that one mixing fun and architecture — drew such great response that museum officials decided to bring it back this year, Montero said.

Several spots remain available but registration is required.

"But people need to sign up quickly because space is limited and the spots are going quickly," Montero said.

To register, visit Layland Musuem or call 817-645-0940.

Running also from 6-8 p.m. Saturday is a Valentine's Mixer at the adjacent Cleburne Railroad Museum, 206 N. Main Street.

The night includes mocktails, light refreshments and an "awesome playlist" giving attendees opportunity to "get their groove on."

"A great opportunity for people to spend time at the Railroad Museum, see some friends and celebrate Valentine's," Montero said. "It's for couples but not just couples, anyone can attend and enjoy the Valentine's theme.

"We have a fun playlist planned. Love songs but not necessarily the first ones that come to mind. We also found some that are interesting and fun and pulled in some older songs to hit our history themes."

Reservations are required for the Valentine's Mixer. Cost is $7 per person or free for Friends of the Museum. Friend members, however, must also register.

Lots more

Toddlers & Trains, a new program, debuts at 10 a.m. Thursday. The event, suitable for children 1-3, is free.

Going forward, Toddlers & Trains will be held at 10 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cleburne Railroad Museum.

Toddlers & Trains grew out of the Railroad Museum's popular Story Time event, which includes the reading of a short story and a craft.

"Story Time was originally envisioned as being for slightly older children," Montero said. "We noticed pretty quick though that a lot of younger kids were showing up as well. They're certainly welcome but it became apparent that there's an obvious need for activities for younger, toddler aged children so we spun Toddlers & Trains off of Story Time."

Toddlers & Trains, while it may include a short story on some months, focuses more on trains, train toys, games and other items for the children to play with, Montero said.

"Our wooden train table is such a popular thing with young children," Montero said. "But we have other things to offer as well so that the children can move around the museum and encounter different activities.

"This also gives parents a chance to relax, watch their children play and chat with other adults."

Montero assured that Story Time will remain a fixture at the Railroad Museum.

The free event takes place at 10 a.m. February 27 this month and returns at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month going forward.

Montero encouraged baseball fans to visit the museum at La Moderna Field, home of the Cleburne Railroaders baseball team to see a replica of the team's 1906 Texas League Trophy in addition to other memorabilia recounting the team's history and previous players several of whom went on to play in the major leagues.

"That museum is free and open during every Railroaders' home game," Montero said.

The Layland's next exhibit and other activities and programs, including spring break activities, will soon be announced, Montero added.

Montero also encouraged residents and visitors to consider joining the Friends of the Museum.

"It's a wonderful program with a lot of loyal members," Montero said. "But we definitely would love to have more. Membership includes an annual dinner, gift shop and event discounts and other perks."

Annual memberships start at $15 per individual and $25 per couple.