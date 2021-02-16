How Valentino Helped to Inspire a Turnaround at Dr. Martens

Samantha Conti

LONDON — They make for an unusual pair, but the Dr. Martens boot and the Valentino Rockstud heel are similar in many ways, at least from the perspective of Permira, the private equity house that extracted potential — and profits — from both heritage brands, recasting them for a new generation.

Late last month Permira took Dr. Martens public on the London Stock Exchange at a top-of-the-range price of 3.70 pounds a share. The offer was oversubscribed eight times before it landed on the London Stock Exchange, and the shares are trading at around 5 pounds. On Monday, Feb. 15, the shares closed up 3 percent at 5.15 pounds.

More from WWD

Permira bought Dr. Martens in 2014 for 300 million pounds, and more than tripled the revenues to 672.2 million pounds in fiscal 2019-20. It raised 1.3 billion pounds from the float, returned the money to the fund’s investors, and ensured that past and present management was richly rewarded.

The house has retained a 42.9 percent stake in Docs, convinced the British bootmaker still has a long runway of growth ahead.

“It’s unusual that you have this much growth in the rear view mirror, and that you can still see so much potential growth ahead. That makes you, as an investor, really comfortable underwriting a company,” said Tara Alhadeff, partner at Permira and part of the team that saw the Docs project through, from start to finish.

She said Permira held on to such a substantial stake because “we could look forward and see an enormous amount of value creation to come.” She added that it was “a fun project to bring this great British brand to the public market, because there were not that many other similar stories” out there.

In an exclusive interview, Alhadeff said the firm spent a relatively long time working with Dr. Martens (private equity normally looks to flip an investment within three to five years), and admitted the first period of restructuring was not easy.

“In the first years of the investment we did not see very much financial growth. The reason was that we had to make a lot of investments, cost investments and take a lot of revenue out of the business as it came out of the slightly less strategic channels,” said Alhadeff.

But the team had a clear vision for Dr. Martens, and had already traveled a similar — albeit rock-studded — road, having turned Valentino back into a hot fashion house, and sold it to Qatar’s Mayhoola for Investments for the punchy price of 700 million euros, or 20 times the brand’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2012.

Permira — which had paid top dollar for the former fashion and licensing conglomerate Valentino Fashion Group — certainly had an eventful five years with the Italian brand.

It saw the founder Valentino Garavani retire; weathered the financial crisis of 2008; restructured billions of debt and empowered management and creative talent, including Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, whose sizzling styles, including the Rockstud, catapulted the house of Valentino into hipper, younger — and more lucrative — territory.

“The Valentino that we know today is not the Valentino of 2007 when we did the deal,” said Alhadeff, adding that it was not a relevant brand back then. And it was the Valentino turnaround story, she said, that prompted the Permira team to appreciate the potential of other companies “that have an unparalleled brand equity, but which haven’t been professionalized or scaled.”

Before the Dr. Martens journey began, Alhadeff said the team “had this idea that if we could find a heritage brand still in family ownership, a brand that hadn’t been professionalized, but had that rich, deep heritage, then magic could happen.”

She noted that while “there were a lot of similarities between Dr. Martens and Valentino, the situations were different. It was not a ‘copy [and] paste’ strategy.”

Instead, it was about “taking the thread and the DNA of a brand and finding what’s enduring and timeless about it and communicating that in a way that’s relevant to whatever day and age you find yourself in. With Docs, like with Valentino, the size of the brand was infinitely larger than the size of the business — and that is not true for all heritage brands.”

While Dr. Martens is a 60-year-old heritage brand with styles sitting in the Victoria and Albert Museum and MoMA, it has never been a luxury proposition.

The product is unisex, trans-seasonal and democratic, favored by customers ranging from punks to Pope John Paul II, who liked the cushion-soled boots so much that he ordered 100 pairs for Vatican staff and a pair of white brogues for himself.

While the brand nods to pop culture and the world of fashion — see the brand’s collaborations with the Keith Haring estate and Comme des Garçons — it’s not a fashion proposition.

The boots and shoes are sturdy and long-lasting, and the prices are accessible. The most famous style remains the 1460 boot, which was created 60 years ago with a trademark yellow welt stitch, grooved sole and black and yellow heel loop. A pair costs 149 pounds.

From Permira’s point of view, the Dr. Martens brand and the iconic boots were packed with potential and from the start the team took a counterintuitive, long-term view on the investment.

Alhadeff said that taking on a heritage brand such as Dr. Martens “requires a long-term mind-set, a willingness to build a brand strategically in a nonlinear way. It’s different to what a lot of private equity companies do.”

Indeed, many private equity companies across all sectors are known for pumping their acquisitions full of debt and extracting expensive fees before selling them off — for better, or worse — within a three- to five-year window. Unlike trade investors, private equity investors are generally not seen as solid brand partners in the long term.

Permira invested heavily in the restructuring, and even cut off revenue streams as it wound down certain sales channels. Only a few years after investing in Dr. Martens did Permira tap the top management team, including retail star and Levi’s veteran Kenny Wilson, who is chief executive officer, and Geert Peeters, who is chief operating officer.

“We always said the business has 60 years behind it, and it needed to be run as if for the next 60 years,” said Alhadeff. “As we always said to Kenny, ‘Run this business as if you are going to pass it on to your kids,’ which is how the best luxury brands are run.”

Specifically, the team dialed down wholesale (a widespread strategy among the big fashion and luxury brands that are looking to recapture control, and margins) and took charge of distribution.

Dr. Martens sells its footwear through more than 130 own retail stores, which act as “profitable and important consumer touch points,” according to the company. It also has concessions, wholesale customers, distributors and franchisees.

Last December Dr. Martens opened its first Italian flagship on Rome’s central shopping thoroughfare Via del Corso. The country’s local subsidiary is also opening offices and a showroom in Milan, part of the strategy to manage Italian operations in-house.

As part of that plan, the brand had earlier discontinued its 30-plus-year partnership with its Italian distributor.

Permira also negotiated more favorable deals with suppliers and factories, created an integrated global supply chain, shortened lead times, reduced costs and ramped up the e-commerce and direct-to-consumer businesses.

It has also kept some manufacturing in the U.K.: A few years ago, the company invested 2 million pounds in its factory in Wollaston, Northamptonshire, which opened in 1901, and has since doubled its annual production at the site to 165,000 pairs of shoes.

With a long-term vision in mind, the Permira team didn’t try to expand too quickly or make too many changes.

“This company is very famous for a certain look, and we’ve got to design everything around that as opposed to trying to change it. You have to strike a balance between having that consistency, but not destroying it or making it ubiquitous or forcing it to lose its edge or excitement. The manager’s skill is how to keep the magic alive and keep the product fresh and relevant,” Alhadeff said.

Even after seven years under Permira’s ownership, and the IPO, the brand remains underpenetrated globally, and it isn’t reliant on any one market for growth.

“We have preferred to go relatively cautiously everywhere [rather] than aggressively in one or two markets. That creates a better brand, a better quality growth. And it’s nice not to have only one market that you are relying on,” said Alhadeff.

The company will continue to focus on the hero styles — which include the 1461 lace-up shoes — for the foreseeable future, while growth is expected to come from e-commerce, geographical expansion and penetration via an own-store network.

Shortly before its listing on the London Stock Exchange, Dr. Martens stressed that there was a big opportunity to expand in the 341 billion pound global footwear market, and added that it already has a strong customer base in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, the U.S., Japan and China.

Alhadeff, who is also overseeing Permira’s investment in the luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose, said she and the team continue to scour the market for potential acquisitions.

“In my world of brands what’s very interesting about this moment in time is that some of the newer, younger and often digitally native or disruptive brands are really scaling and becoming relevant on a big scale for the first time,” she said.

She said the sustainable L.A. fashion brand Reformation, in which Permira took a majority stake in 2019, was a good example. “It is a mostly online business — and a much younger company.”

Alhadeff added: “We spend a lot more time now looking at ‘new kids on the block’ and at disruptive brands. We’re starting to learn collectively, as an industry, what’s here to stay versus a social media flash in the pan. A brand may scale very quickly through influencers and social media, but we need to make sure there is something authentic and differentiated behind it. We spend a lot of time trying to unravel and analyze brand heat.”

By contrast, heritage brands need to be examined through a different lens. “I still think there are fabulous brands out there that could be much bigger than they are today. [But] they need to be relevant to today. The intersection of heritage, and relevance, is what we’re looking for,” she said.

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • Central U.S. is 'the most unusually cold region on the planet' right now

    Record-setting cold weather has paralyzed much of America, bringing freezing temperatures and snow to parts of the country that haven't seen such weather in decades — if ever in modern history. More than 3 million Americans were without power Monday. The vast majority of those power outages — more than 2.6 million — were in Texas, CNN reports, where freezing temperatures and high demand for heat set off rolling outages. Austin, "the city with palm trees and typically mild weather," was covered with six inches of snow, "an amount not seen since 1966," The New York Times reports. Texas' power outages can be attributed to "an electricity grid that is independent from surrounding states, low natural gas supplies, along with sky-high prices and reduced output from the state's numerous wind turbines," The Washington Post explains. In some parts of the country, temperatures were 50 degrees below average, making the central United States "the most unusually cold region on the planet," the Post reports. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was bracing for temperatures of -10 Fahrenheit, which would make Monday night the coldest night ever observed. Wind chills hit -40 and -50 in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. "There is the potential for more than 240 cold temperature records to be broken by Tuesday evening," CNN reports. This is just the first of two major winter storms expected this week. The second is forecast to hit on Wednesday. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans are suddenly very in favor of a third political party, according to Gallup7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTexas health officials rush to distribute thousands of vaccines after power loss

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • South Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

    South Korea has arranged to buy coronavirus vaccines for 23 million more people, its prime minister said on Tuesday, a day after authorities decided to scale back initial vaccination plans, citing delays and efficacy concerns. The deals include vaccines from Novavax Inc for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, bringing the total number of people to be covered to 79 million, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said. "The government has been working to bring in sufficient early supplies, but there is growing uncertainty over our plan for the first half due to production issues with global drugmakers and international competition to adopt more vaccines," he told a televised meeting.

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • Children will be angry looking back at the 'wild and dangerous' online world they were exposed to

    Children will look back on the dangers of social media in the same way we now wonder how children in the past were allowed in cars without seatbelts, England’s Children’s Commissioner has said. Anne Longfield OBE said she feels today’s children will be angry when they grow up and realise they were left exposed to a "wild and dangerous" online environment. It comes as she expressed her "frustration" with the pace of progress being made on duty of care laws to protect children online, which could take years to come into force. In a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, Mrs Longfield said she would "never forget" the self-harm images she saw on social media in the wake of the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell and called for tech bosses to face criminal prosecution if children came to serious harm using their apps. Her comments come as Mrs Longfield prepares to step down as Children’s Commissioner at the end of the month when her term expires. In recent years she has emerged as a staunch proponent for children’s rights online and castigated tech companies for their "cavalier" attitude towards protecting their youngest and most vulnerable users. Mrs Longfield said: “I do think that they [today’s children] will look back on this period and they will see it literally was a time where the digital world was a wild and dangerous place. "I think they will wonder how adults ever let that happen and I think they will look at it in the same way we now look back and wonder how children were allowed to ride in cars without seatbelts.” Mrs Longfield was appointed England’s third Children’s Commissioner in 2015, a role created in 2004 as a result of the inquiry into the death of 8-year-old Victoria Climbie. Throughout her tenure, she has pushed ministers to impose a statutory duty of care on tech giants to better protect children, a measure The Telegraph has also campaigned for since 2018. The Government is currently proposing to appoint Ofcom as a new digital regulator and arm it with powers to levy fines running into the billions of pounds on tech companies, or even ban them from the UK. However, previously mooted powers to launch criminal prosecutions against senior tech executives will not be immediately activated, although Parliament can choose to give the regulator those powers at a later date. Ms Longfield said she felt Ofcom should be able to launch criminal prosecutions from the off if it found failings at tech companies had caused serious damage to children. She said: “It's really important that criminal charges are held because at the end of the day it's comparable to the level of harm that the company is allowing to take place. I think it's justified in those terms and that it will demonstrate the commitment to change that really is needed.” During her tenure, Mrs Longfield said she had seen some harrowing scenes involving children, but one thing she would never forget were the images of self-harm she saw online after the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell. Molly was just six days away from her 15th birthday when her parents found her dead at her home in Harrow, North London, in 2017. Her father Ian later accused Facebook-owned Instagram of "helping to kill" his daughter after it emerged she had been viewing suicide and self-harm images on the app as well as other sites. Following Molly’s death Instagram banned graphic self-harm images from its network.

  • At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

    President Joe Biden spent his third week in office visiting the Pentagon, touring the National Institutes of Health and working on the administration’s COVID-19 response. It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione, who served as commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and wrote the book “Inside Camp David.”

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Massive search planned for Missouri man missing since Mother's Day

    The 34-year-old Missouri father’s car was found damaged on a 4-wheeler path in Wayne County.

  • New Zealand PM urges Australia to 'do the right thing' over terror suspect's citizenship

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey and accused of having links to the Islamic State. Turkish authorities on Monday said they had caught three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government cancelled her citizenship, Ardern told reporters in Wellington.

  • Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

    Nearly two decades ago, Republican President George W. Bush stood on a bank of the Snake River near Pasco, Washington, and declared that four hydroelectric dams would not be torn down on his watch, though many blamed them for killing endangered salmon. This month, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho issued a bold plan that called for removing those same dams to save the salmon. Now the question is: Can Simpson's plan win approval from Congress and the Biden administration and help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?

  • Drugs on fire: Cocaine seized from cartel incinerated in Honduras

    Honduran authorities incinerate 1,426 kilos of cocaine seized from cartel members, at a time when Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and armed forces officials are being investigated in the United States for drug trafficking. DURATION: 00:30

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system

  • Japanese suspicious of Covid vaccine despite pressing Olympics timeline

    Japan is expected to launch coronavirus vaccinations as early as Wednesday amid growing concerns that high levels of public mistrust may hamper its rollout. The Japanese government gave official approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Sunday, paving the way for up to 20,000 medical workers to receive the jab in a programme likely to launch this week. Japan is one of the last major economies to launch its vaccination campaign, with its timeline under the added pressure of the Tokyo Olympics currently scheduled to launch in less than 200 days. A major obstacle facing government officials is the fact that levels of trust in vaccines in Japan are among the lowest in the world. Around 80 per cent of the population must have immunity against the coronavirus in order for the virus to be brought under control. However, new reports reflect Japan’s low levels of trust in vaccines, echoing the findings of a Lancet study published last year which highlighted how the nation had one of the lowest vaccine confidence rates in the world. A new Kyodo News survey showed that 63 per cent of people in Japan are currently willing to have the vaccine, with 27 per cent – mainly women in their 40s or 50s – the most resistant. A study by broadcasters NHK last month also found that only half the nation was prepared to have the vaccination.