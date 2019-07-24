Valeo SA (EPA:FR): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

In December 2018, Valeo SA (EPA:FR) released its earnings update. Generally, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 4.6% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 10%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €546m, we can expect this to reach €571m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Valeo in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Valeo going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 18 analysts of FR is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of FR's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, FR's earnings should reach €880m, from current levels of €546m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 15%. This leads to an EPS of €3.73 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.3. Margins are currently sitting at 2.9%, which is expected to expand to 4.1% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Valeo, I've compiled three key factors you should look at:

