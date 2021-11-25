Valerie Bertinelli files for legal separation from husband Tom Vitale: report

Valerie Bertinelli is calling it quits on her second marriage, as she has reportedly filed for legal separation from her husband, Tom Vitale.

The Food Network star, 61, filed court documents in Los Angeles on Wednesday, officially asking that a judge put an end to their marriage, which nearly lasted a decade.

Bertinelli and Vitale tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2011. However, the sparks appeared to have fizzled, as she listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, according to TMZ.

Per the gossip outlet, Bertinelli asked the court that neither of them receive spousal support moving forward since the former pair had a prenuptial agreement in place to tie up any loose ends pertaining to how their assets might be divvied up. They don’t share any children together.

Valerie Bertinelli has reportedly filed for legal separation from Tom Vitale. Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Vitale was Bertinelli’s second husband.

She was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. She and the late rock star welcomed one child, Wolfgang, now 30, who famously played bass in his father’s band.

Van Halen died in October 2020 following a battle with cancer. He was 65.

At the time of his death, Bertinelli vowed in a tribute to see Van Halen again "in our next life my love."

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen at the Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Ron Galella

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she wrote in part. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."

In August, Wolfgang said his father’s death "still doesn’t feel real."

"I’ve had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realize it’s a dream, stop whatever I’m doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up," Wolfgang captioned a set of Instagram photos at the time.

"I miss the f—- out of him," he continued. "I can’t believe he’s not here anymore. Still doesn’t feel real. I’m doing my best, Pop."

A rep for Bertinelli did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.