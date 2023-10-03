Valerie Bertinelli gives plea while wearing the clothes she wore in her 'before' pic for Jenny Craig

Valerie Bertinelli has a message for anyone who will listen: "You are enough."

The former Food Network host and “One Day at a Time” actor shared an Instagram video of herself as she posed in the jeans and blouse she wore in her first "before" photo when she was a weight-loss spokesperson for Jenny Craig, which announced that it was closing shop earlier this year in May.

“I have done so much emotional and mental work to recover from years of pretending everything was OK when it wasn’t,” Bertinelli says in the video posted on Oct. 2. “Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale. Your worth as a human being isn’t dictated by your body. I thought I was fat the last time I wore these clothes.”

“I’ve never felt more beautiful, more at peace, more mentally and emotionally stable than I do today, and I’m wearing my ‘fat clothes,’” she continued. “That’s f---ed up.”

Bertinelli expanded upon her thoughts in the caption of her post.

“I have been doing a lot of emotional and mental purging in the last year,” Bertinelli captioned the post, which she prefaced with a warning to followers that it would include vulnerable content.

The actor shared that she’d spent the past few weeks ridding her closet of things that no longer bring her joy.

“These were in the back of my closet in my office. I don’t know why I kept them, but now I’m glad I did,” she continued. “It’s nice to see how far I’ve come emotionally. I continue to work on not suppressing or numbing my feelings with food or alcohol, and here I am.”

“I am enough. Our bodies do not define who we are as human beings. A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold,” she continued, before reminding her followers to embrace who they are.

“Please love yourself, every single part of you,” she ended her post. “YOU ARE ENOUGH.”

Below, find more about what Bertinelli has said about being a spokesperson for Jenny Craig.

When was Valerie Bertinelli a spokesperson for Jenny Craig?

Bertinelli became a spokesperson for Jenny Craig in 2007. In an interaction with a user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Bertinelli said she spent six years working as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig.

In June 2023, the “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host asked her followers to no longer ask her for diet advice with a post on Instagram.

“I’m doing my best to take care of my heart and my head and recover from verbal and emotional abuse that I finally realize I did not deserve,” she wrote.

“I feel lighter even though I’m pretty much around the same weight I was when I started Jenny Craig 16 years ago! So, it is not about the number on the scale. My heart is lighter. My head is lighter. I want to feel my feelings, even though they can be scary sometimes, and I do my best to get to the other side of them.”

