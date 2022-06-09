Valerie Bertinelli says she’s not open to love again amid divorce

Valerie Bertinelli says she is done looking for love ever again after filing for divorce from her second husband.

The actor and Food Network star was blunt about her future in an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY Thursday. Bertinelli, 62, filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale last month after 11 years of marriage.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she said. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

Hoda asked Bertinelli if she sees herself looking for love again one day.

"Oh God, no," she said. "Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past."

Last week, Vitale filed for spousal support in the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the document, obtained by NBC News, Vitale also requested to block Bertinelli from seeking spousal support. The filing also includes a request by Vitale for determination of the validity of a prenuptial agreement from 2010.

In addition to her split with Vitale, Bertinelli has also endured the loss of her first husband. Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, whom she divorced in 2007, died from cancer at 65 in 2020.

Bertinelli shared what she has learned about life while grieving Van Halen's death.

"Love," she told Hoda. "If there's nothing else in this world, go back to that key point that you know you have inside you, that you know that you feel for the people that are closest to you. That love. Love always wins no matter what, even when they're gone.

"There's still that love there to be grateful for that you had."

Bertinelli and Van Halen had some tumultuous times during their marriage that she wrote about in her bestselling book, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," earlier this year. However, she said on TODAY in January that the two reached "a beautiful place together" by the end of his life.

"No matter what you go through, you can always find your way back to love and forgiveness," Bertinelli said Thursday. "And we were able to do that, gratefully. I wish he hadn't died after that. It would have been nice to spend some more time with him. But yeah, I was grateful that we had that."