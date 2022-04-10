Valerie Biden Owens on 'Growing up Biden'

Reuters

BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in Bucha on Friday, wrapping in black plastic and laying out the bodies of civilians who officials say were killed while Russian troops occupied the town just northwest of Kyiv. Ruslan Kravchenko, from the prosecutor's office in Bucha, said they had exhumed 20 bodies, 18 of whom had firearms and shrapnel wounds. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations that Russian forces had executed civilians in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.