Valerie Hale hired for city manager

Feb. 15—The Crossville City Council unanimously approved hiring Crossville's current city clerk, Valerie Hale, for the city manager position during Tuesday night's council meeting.

The action was met with a roaring round of applause and cheers.

Hale, who has served as city clerk since January 2018, is the first woman to be hired as a permanent city manager by the city of Crossville. Hale will begin the city manager post April 1, 2024.

"I look forward to the opportunity to serve the city by carrying out the vision of the city council and the residents of the city of Crossville as its next city manager. The quality of the city of Crossville's staff greatly influenced my decision to apply for city manager as they are hard workers and absolutely dedicated to serving the citizens of Crossville. I am excited about working with them and the city council to take our city to the next level," Hale said.

Current City Manager Greg Wood announced his retirement from the position back in the fall of 2023. Wood has served since 2017.

During the city's work session last week discussing the matter, Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford, said, "... Overwhelmingly, we have one person that stands out by all of us. She is the top one for four of us and top two for the other, so, no one else is even close to anywhere where she is, and that is Valerie Hale ..."

During the city council meeting Councilman Mike Turner moved to hire Hale as city manager, effective April 1 and the motion was supported by several others and unanimously approved.

"Congratulations [Miss] Valerie Hale," Crawford said.

"Mr. Mayor, I'm just happy that we've got local, Cumberland County person that's qualified for this job," Turner said.

Crawford said in order to "clean things up" they needed a motion to extend Wood's contract for March.

The council then unanimously approved extending Wood's contract through March 31.

Hale has worked for the city of Crossville since 2010 and served as deputy clerk prior to being named city clerk after longtime city clerk Sally Oglesby retired at the end of 2017.

Joe Miller, former Crossville Street Department superintendent, attended the city council meeting in support of Hale.

"I am just thrilled for Valerie. They made a good choice, and I think she'll do an excellent job," Miller said after the meeting. "I am really happy for her."

Miller worked for the city of Crossville for 18 years and currently serves as Morgan County road superintendent since being elected in 2014.

Hale earned certification as a Master Municipal Clerk by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks in 2022. It's a prestigious certification as it's the Institute's highest level of achievement. To earn the Master designation, Hale completed an extensive program with rigorous education and professional contribution components, complete with a record of contributions to her local government, city and state.

Hale also served as president of the Tennessee Association of Municipal Clerks and Recorders from 2020-'22 and is listed as immediate past president on the TAMCAR website.

There were a few other candidates for the position, but none of those impressed the city council members as much as Hale.

