Valero: A High Dividend, for a Price

Looking for exposure to the oil and gas sector without undue risk? Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) might be one possibility, in my view. While the company operates in a volatile industry, it has consistently increased its dividend and reduced its shares outstanding throughout its history.

The stock has a place on the High-Yield Dividend Screener & High-Dividend Yield Stocks in Gurus' Portfolios, meaning it is a guru holding that provides a dividend yield of at least 4%. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rating of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rating of 4 out of 10.





The company describes itself in its Q1-2020 earnings release as being, "an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products." It belongs to the Fortune 500 and operates 15 petroleum refineries and 14 ethanol plants, which are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. In addition, it has a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates "North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant."

Between mid-June 2010 and November 2019, the share price rose from around $16 to $100, but in early 2020, as demand for oil and gas collapsed, the stock price dipped sharply before making a modest recovery:

Valero makes its money by margin and volume. In its 10-K for 2019, the company explained the margin factor as follows:



"Our financial results are primarily affected by the relationship, or margin, between refined petroleum product prices and the prices for crude oil and other feedstocks. Historically, refining margins have been volatile, and we believe they will continue to be volatile in the future."







The company must buy all its feedstock since it is not a producer, and it must buy it well in advance of the time it goes out as a refined product. When oil prices change, the company bears a risk over which it has no control. For example, it may buy feedstock when prices are high and sell when prices are low. In addition, there are other variable risks, including environmental regulations and interest rates.

Still, Valero's diluted earnings per share have remained within a fairly tight range since 2012:

Additionally, its dividends per share have grown consistently over the past decade:

To analyze the Valero dividend more thoroughly, we will review each line in the GuruFocus Dividend & Buy Back table:

The current yield is 6.61%, and as the below 10-year chart of dividend payments and the share price shows, the yield is not based on a declining share price. Rather, the dividend level is based on the policies set by the Valero board. To consistently raise the dividend this way suggests the company has ample free cash flow.