Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.08 per share on the 22nd of September. This means the annual payment will be 0.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Valhi's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Valhi's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 0.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 4.8%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $2.00 total annually to $0.32. The dividend has fallen 84% over that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Valhi May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. However, Valhi's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Valhi's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Valhi's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Valhi that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

