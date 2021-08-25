Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Could be First Considered by SEC

Nicholas Pongratz
·1 min read
BeInCrypto –

Valkyrie Investments may become the first to have its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) assessed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Although Valkyrie also filed for a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF in March, it wasn’t the first to do so. However, the Nashville, Tennessee-based firm sought regulatory permission for a futures-based fund two months ago. This likely makes it the first company to do so, long before others followed suit. 

Although less popular than physically-backed ETFs, once SEC Chair Gary Gensler signaled that regulators might be more open to a Bitcoin ETF based around futures rather than the cryptocurrency itself, bigger fund managers, such as Invesco, rushed to file for one. Many believe that being the first to receive approval might mean that such a fund attracts more inflows. This happened to be the case with the first to be sanctioned by regulators in Canada.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

