Vallejo man arrested for loaded gun and methamphetamine in fanny pack

(BCN) — Vallejo police said Saturday they arrested a man last week who was wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during an argument in October.

Police responded to a call about a man allegedly brandishing a gun on Oct. 22 in the 400 block of Lincoln Road East.

A woman allegedly told officers she argued with a man who retrieved a firearm from his fanny pack, pointed it at her head and said “I’m a bad boy! I am a bad guy!”

The suspect then fled the scene in a pickup truck. The victim gave police a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Police spotted the man and his vehicle on Dec. 3 near Tennessee Street and Edwards Circle. Police said when they tried detaining the man – who was still wearing the fanny pack – he resisted and tried overpowering officers before fleeing on foot.

Police pursued and arrested the suspect and, while searching his fanny pack, allegedly found a loaded firearm not registered to him and approximately 4.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Police said the man had an outstanding arrest warrant from Napa County and a prior felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into Solano County jail.

