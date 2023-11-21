Vallejo police shoot armed robbery suspect

(KRON) — An officer with the Vallejo Police Department shot a suspect in an armed robbery on Monday, the Vallejo Police Department said. The person who was shot has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, per VPD.

VPD responded to the 3400 block of Sonoma Boulevard at 11:43 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery. Police said officers were immediately able to locate a car that matched the description given by victims of a suspect vehicle.

2 arrested for armed carjacking before leading a police chase

The car led officers on a short chase, police said, before it crashed into an uninvolved car near the intersection of Tennessee Street and Sonoma Boulevard.

After a short chase on foot, an officer shot the suspect, police said. The suspect was shot at least once, but police believe they will survive.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, per VPD. The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.