Vallejo residents want Newsom to send police officers to city
After two violent weekend incidents with slow police response times, some Vallejo community members are begging for help from the governor to send officers to the city.
After two violent weekend incidents with slow police response times, some Vallejo community members are begging for help from the governor to send officers to the city.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
Michigan Democrats made their opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza known in the state’s presidential primary Tuesday, casting an eye-opening number of votes against President Biden.
The Royals wanted to keep the older, larger lettering on the backs of their uniforms. They got it.
Media startup Dailyhunt is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the Bengaluru-headquartered social network Koo, two sources familiar with the matter told me. The deliberation follows Koo, which has sought to become a Twitter rival, aggressively hunting for new capital throughout last year. The social network, available in India and Brazil, is betting on the idea that its approach of supporting multiple local languages will help the eponymous app resonate broadly with the larger masses.
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
Tiger Woods apparently wasn't a fan of Rahm joining LIV.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
Woodard is the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history, but it’s a record that has sadly been left in the shadows.
"We’re trending in the right direction," the $700 million man said afterward.
Joey Logano was fined $10,000 for wearing a webbed glove during qualifying.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
If the Chiefs tag L'Jarius Sneed it would cost about $19 million, while a tag for Chris Jones is around $32 million.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
If the Raiders don't get their quarterback situation right, what happens with Adams and Jacobs won't matter much.
A lot has changed at HTC in the decade since a small team broke off to form its mixed reality division. Much like last year, HTC has gone big with the booth. Beyond this, a few representatives from third parties are talking up their own wares, including Nord Space ApS, which helped customize an HTC headset for Danish ISS crew member Andreas Mogensen.
Here's what to do if you’re experiencing mounting interest and fees from your credit card company to help cut down costs.
Tumblr and WordPress are reportedly set to strike deals to sell user data to artificial intelligence companies OpenAI and Midjourney. The platforms’ parent company, Automattic, is nearing completion of an agreement to provide data to help train the AI companies’ models.
Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!