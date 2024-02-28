Valles Caldera visitor data shows busiest months

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Valles Caldera National Preserve offers unparalleled scenic views, fantastic geology, and a perfect getaway near Albuquerque and Santa Fe. But the preserve can also get busy, so when is your best chance to visit?

Data from the National Park Service shows that in 2023, October was the busiest month, with over 11,000 visitors. Over the last few years, August to October tended to be the site’s busiest season.

White Sands National Park saw over 729,000 visitors in 2023

Visits are generally low from winter through April. So, if you want to avoid other visitors, that might be your best opportunity. And while snow and cold temperatures can hamper recreational activities in the Valles Caldera, the park also offers special winter activities, like Winter Fest, scheduled for Saturday, March 9 this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.