Valley 101 podcast journeys to Lazy B Ranch, where Sandra Day O'Connor grew up in Arizona

Much has already been said about Sandra Day O’Connor since her passing Dec. 1, 2023. The ranch girl grew up to serve in one of the highest offices in the land – as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

You might have read about her early days working on her family's Lazy B Ranch in eastern Arizona. The wide expanse is picturesque and iconic. It is a place you’d imagine a cowboy film would be set. And, indeed, O’Connor’s life is one worthy of the big screen.

For today’s special episode, former Valley 101 producer and current Phoenix reporter Taylor Seely, with investigative reporter Richard Ruelas, traveled to the Lazy B to get a sense of O’Connor, her roots, and who she was as a woman of the West.

Joining them during their 2018 visit is O’Connor’s brother, Alan Day.

