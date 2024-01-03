Valley Air District no longer offering rebates for electric vehicles
The Valley Air District will no longer be offering rebates to help replace your older vehicle with an electric one.
The U.S. government has revealed the list of electric vehicles that qualify for the full federal tax credit under the newer, more stringent guidelines, and you can count them on one hand. General Motors' outgoing Chevy Bolt, plus certain variants of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla's Model 3, Model Y and Model X are now the only EVs that are eligible for the $7,500 rebate. Chrysler's Pacifica plug-in hybrid was able to stay eligible for the full credit.
Tesla shipped a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter to help it edge out its targets for the year. Tesla built nearly 500,000 cars in the fourth quarter alone at its factories in California, Texas, Germany and China, and delivered 484,507 worldwide. The strong finish to the year comes after Tesla saw its deliveries decline in the third quarter for the first time in a year, owing to some factory shutdowns -- something that impaired CEO Elon Musk's loftier goal of building 2 million cars this year.
