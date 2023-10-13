Valley barbershop owner works to get mother home from Israel
A Scottsdale barber shop owner is working to get his mother home from Israel after she went to visit her family. Rafail has been trusted to shave some of the most famous faces in sports and culture. The European barbershop owner, originally from Kazakhstan, once had Muhammad Ali as a regular. ”He used to be my customer for two years, but for six months, I was actually shaking like a leaf when I used to give him shave,” he said underneath a picture of the two of them hanging in his barber ship.