Valley Center man arrested in hit-and-run collision with woman crossing street

Police have arrested a 21-year-old Valley Center man accused of fatally hitting a 48-year-old woman who was crossing the street Monday night near downtown Wichita, records show.

Chase Gregory Faimon was arrested at a law office in the 300 block of North Main, records show. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, failure to stop at an injury accident and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Police had previously released photos of a person on a dirt bike being sought in connection with the incident. Police were called around 7:15 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 11th Street North and Broadway for the collision. They found the woman unresponsive in the street. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“During the investigation, officers learned the 48-year-old victim was struck by a black dirt bike while crossing the street,” police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release. “After the collision, the driver of the motorcycle left the scene northbound on Broadway.”