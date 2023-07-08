Valley Center man becomes third arrested in death of teen in south Wichita, records show

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen boy Monday in south Wichita, records show.

Arrest records released Saturday morning show Rico Jermin Brown of Valley Center was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony in the killing of 16-year-old Elrecus Nolan. Brown, 24, was arrested at his home. He was also arrested for violating probation in an unrelated drug case, court records show.

Police said Friday that two Wichita men, Dougqualynn Raymond Patterson and Kameron D. Solomon, both aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting. The Sedgwick County Jail log lists Solomon’s name as Cameron David Solomon.

Brown and Solomon’s first-degree murder arrest charge says it was in the commission of a felony. Patterson’s says it is intentional and premeditated. Patterson was also arrested on a a failure to appear in an unrelated traffic case.

Police responding to a shooting at around 10:20 p.m. Monday at Mount Vernon and Ellis found Nolan not breathing with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was in the driver’s seat and the only occupant of a 2002 Ford Taurus, police previously told The Eagle.

Nolan died at the scene.

A witness reported hearing several gunshots before seeing a silver 2002 Ford Taurus “slowly rolling westbound on Mount Vernon, hitting the curb before stopping on the sidewalk,” Wichita police spokesman Juan Rebolledo said in a previous news release.

Police have not said what the motive is.

A police report shows the officers seized $1,137 in cash.

After seven killings in the past month, the city’s homicide count is 19 so far this year, according to records kept by The Eagle based on homicides reported by police. There were 24 homicides at this time last year.