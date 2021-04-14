Valley chiefs unsure how Minnesota officer mistook firearm for Taser

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·5 min read

Apr. 14—SUNBURY — Accidentally drawing a service weapon over an electronic weapon is a mistake that doesn't and shouldn't happen, according to some Valley police chiefs.

On April 11, Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright during a weekend traffic stop. The police chief and officers from the Minneapolis suburb are saying the shooting was an accident — the 26-year veteran officer fired her service weapon instead of her Taser.

The reasoning has left some chiefs wondering how the incident happened.

"I have never seen or heard anything like this in the entire Valley in my more than 20 years in law enforcement," Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. "It just doesn't happen."

Hare said the weight difference between a service weapon and an electronic weapon would be noticeable, but the officer, any officer, knows exactly where they place their gun on themselves.

"I'm left-handed so I know that is exactly where my weapon is," Hare said. "We use the cross-draw so I would have to cross over to get to my electronic weapon."

Hare said his department also switched to load-bearing vests so any electronic weapon would be placed up high on the officer and nowhere near where a service weapon would be located.

In Mahoning Township, Chief Frederick Dyroff III said his department doesn't even use electronic weapons, so there would be absolutely no mistaking the BolaWrap weapon for a service weapon.

A BolaWrap is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an 8-foot bola-style Kevlar tether at 513 feet per second to entangle a subject.

The Mahoning Township Police Department is the only police department in the Valley so far to have such a device as a tool to use if the situation warrants.

Dyroff said the device is a non-pain compliance, meaning no pain is used on the subject.

"There would be no mistaking this for a service weapon," Dyroff said. "I have no knowledge of any instance in any local departments where a gun was mistakenly drawn for another weapon."

The police chief in Minnesota said similar incidents have happened in recent years across the U.S.

Chief Tim Gannon told the media during a press conference Monday that a video of the shooting taken from the officer's body camera includes audio showing the officer's immediate reaction which indicated the incident was unintentional.

Potter and Gannon both resigned on Tuesday.

Mifflinburg Police Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg said he is also not aware of any incidents involving a mix-up in weapons.

"I can't say I have heard of it happening, the possibility exists but I haven't heard of it anywhere," he said.

Hackenburg said his department uses Taser weapons and they are yellow in color, so the difference between weapons would be clear.

Taser is a trademarked brand name of a product line of electronic weapons used to stun and immobilize people.

"The main reason we carry the Taser on the opposite side is so you don't confuse the difference," he said. "Plus with them being yellow it is pretty clear."

Hackenburg said he spoke to his department about the incident and will be sending an email to his officers reminding them to be aware of what they are doing while out on patrol or stops.

Hackenburg said he didn't want to speculate on what could have been done differently in the Minnesota case because each case is different.

"There are different actions for different situations," he said.

Paul Diehl, 38, of Sunbury, said he has been following the media reports and doesn't understand how an officer can confuse weapons.

"It doesn't make sense," he said. "It also doesn't make sense that the officer knows it is being recorded and would shoot."

Pastor Mark Gittens of the h2church, in Sunbury, said he was watching media reports about the situation and believes a centralized training for all officers needs to be put in place.

"We need to have a standardized approach on what to do," he said. "I know there is a lot going on with police officers at those moments that we can't even imagine. It's just all a sad situation. We need to have a balance."

Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias said he also has never seen such an incident.

"We qualify twice a year with firearms and regularly review equipment we carry on our belts," he said. "Firearms are always carried on the officer's dominant side and Taser's on the non-dominant side."

Tobias said he reminded his department to always be aware of their situations.

In the state police, Communication Director Ryan Tarkowski, of the State Police Headquarters, in Harrisburg, said weapons training begins during a cadet's first six months.

"Training on the safe handling of firearms and other department-issued equipment begins during a cadet's six months of training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and continues throughout their career as a trooper," he said. "Every trooper must re-qualify annually with any firearm used on-duty as well as their Taser. Troopers also participate in mandatory firearm training every year."

Tarkowski said troopers are also trained on the placement of weapons.

"In addition to training, physical differences between a Taser and firearm, as well the placement of each piece of equipment on a trooper's duty belt, are designed to prevent one from being mistaken for the other," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Fauci says J&J vaccine pause will likely only last 'days to weeks,' not 'weeks to months'

    "It's gonna be more like days to weeks rather than weeks to months," Fauci said at Tuesday's White House press briefing.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • ‘Tactic of terror’: BLM leader hits out at ‘right wing’ criticism after reports into her purchase of homes worth $3m

    ‘Our movement will not be silenced,’ says Black Lives Matter

  • Some Children With COVID-Related Syndrome Develop Neurological Symptoms

    Reports about the mysterious COVID-related inflammatory syndrome that afflicts some children and teenagers have mostly focused on physical symptoms: rash, abdominal pain, red eyes and, most seriously, heart problems like low blood pressure, shock and difficulty pumping. Now, a new report shows that a significant number of young people with the syndrome also develop neurological symptoms, including hallucinations, confusion, speech impairments, and problems with balance and coordination. The study of 46 children treated at one hospital in London found that just over half — 24 — experienced such neurological symptoms, which they had never had before. Those patients were about twice as likely as those without neurological symptoms to need ventilators because they were “very unwell with systemic shock as part of their hyperinflammatory state,” said an author of the study, Dr. Omar Abdel-Mannan, a clinical research fellow at University College London’s Institute of Neurology. Patients with neurological symptoms were also about twice as likely to require medication to improve the heart’s ability to squeeze, he said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The condition, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), typically emerges two to six weeks after a COVID infection, often one that produces only mild symptoms or none at all. The syndrome is rare, but can be very serious. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 3,165 cases in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, including 36 deaths. The new findings strengthen the theory that the syndrome is related to a surge of inflammation triggered by an immune response to the virus, Abdel-Mannan said. For the children in the report, the neurological symptoms mostly resolved as the physical symptoms were treated. Doctors in the United States have also recently reported neurological symptoms in children with MIS-C. In a study published last month in JAMA Neurology, 126 of 616 young people with the syndrome admitted to 61 U.S. hospitals last year had neurological issues, including 20 with what the researchers described as “life-threatening” problems like strokes or “severe encephalopathy.” The new report, presented as preliminary research Tuesday as part of an annual conference of the American Academy of Neurology, evaluated children under 18 who were admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) between April and September of last year with the syndrome (it has a different name and acronym, PIMS-TS, in Britain). The data is also included in a preprint of a larger study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. As was the case with other studies of the syndrome, including in the United States, the researchers said a majority of those afflicted were “nonwhite,” a pattern that public health experts believe reflects the disproportionate way the pandemic has affected communities of color. Nearly two-thirds of the patients were male, and the median age was 10. All 24 of the patients with neurological symptoms had headaches and 14 had encephalopathy, a general term that can involve confusion, problems with memory or attention and other types of altered mental function. Six of the children were experiencing hallucinations, including “describing people in the room that were not there or seeing cartoons or animals moving on the walls,” Abdel-Mannan said. He said some experienced auditory hallucinations involving “hearing voices of people not present.” Six of the children had weakness or difficulty controlling muscles used in speech. Four had balance or coordination problems. One child had seizures and three children had peripheral nerve abnormalities including weakness in facial or shoulder muscles. One patient’s peripheral nerve damage led to a foot-drop problem that required the use of crutches and a recommendation for a nerve transplant, said Abdel-Mannan, who is also a senior resident in pediatric neurology at GOSH. Some of the patients underwent brain scans, nerve conduction tests or electroencephalograms (EEGs), including 14 who showed slower electrical activity in their brains, the study reported. Thirteen of the 24 with neurological symptoms needed to be placed on ventilators and 15 needed medication to improve their heart contractions, Abdel-Mannan said. By contrast, only three of the 22 children without neurological issues needed ventilators and seven needed such heart medication, he said. None of the children with hallucinations needed psychotropic medications. Three children had to be hospitalized again after their initial stay, one for another episode of encephalopathy and two for infectious complications, Abdel-Mannan said, but he added that there were no deaths and “almost all children made a complete functional recovery.” Abdel-Mannan said a team led by the study’s senior author, Dr. Yael Hacohen, will be following patients who had the syndrome — both those who had neurological symptoms and those who did not. They will conduct brain scans and cognitive assessments to see if the children experience any long-term cognitive or psychological effects. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire

    Jack Ma's Ant Group - which owns China's largest digital payment platform Alipay and is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba - announced on Monday that it will undergo a sweeping restructuring on the order of the Chinese government.The crackdown on Ant Group underscores Beijing's determination to rein in Big Tech.Chinese regulators had already derailed Ant Group's record $37 billion IPO in November. And, just two days ago, Jack Ma's Alibaba Group was hit with a record $2.75 billion-dollar antitrust fine as China tightens controls on the booming "platform economy." The overhaul of Ant Group includes turning itself into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by cutting back on some of its freewheeling businesses. Ant will also be subjected to tougher regulatory oversight and capital requirements and will be forced to cut links between its hugely popular payments app Alipay and its other businesses, which had been viewed as a big advantage due to Alipay's vast trove of customer data and more than 730 million monthly users in China.U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba were up 8% after Monday's announcement, tracking a similar gain for its Hong Kong shares earlier in the day, with investors cheering the end of uncertainty for the e-commerce giant after the antitrust fine.

  • Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement

    For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams. Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration. Adding 500 troops to a current total of about 35,000 is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Germany and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it also fills a practical need that commanders in Europe had identified months ago. Austin said the extra troops will have a role in space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare.

  • TV anchor accidentally captures meteor near miss during Facebook live

    ‘Oh my gosh, what is that in the sky? Woah! Okay. Big piece of flash in the sky just then’

  • Biden speech - live: President to announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal

    US political developments, as they happen

  • Kristen Clarke, Biden's pick for top civil rights job, tells senators about her own son

    If confirmed after a likely contentious hearing, Kristen Clarke would be the first Black woman to fill the high-profile Justice Department post.

  • Niger school blaze: Trapped children die in Niamey

    The fire in Niamey engulfed straw classrooms and those in the nursery could not escape.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.

  • Johnson & Johnson pause risks 'feeding' vaccine hesitancy; White House says US has 'plenty of supply': Latest COVID-19 updates

    The CDC and FDA are recommending a pause in the use of the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Teacher who used racial slur next to Tupac photo put on administrative leave in Texas

    The school district deemed the language “inappropriate and offensive.”

  • Scottish Greens plan to push through 'millionaire's tax' and back independence referendum

    The Scottish Greens want to enter a coalition government with the SNP after the Holyrood election and push through an array of tax hikes for the wealthy including a new "millionaire's tax", their co-leader has said. Patrick Harvie said his party "aspired" to enter government after May 6 if Nicola Sturgeon fails to win an outright majority as he unveiled a manifesto backing her plans for another independence referendum. Although he refused to set out his policy “red lines” for a coalition deal, the Green manifesto set out radical proposals to hike income tax for wealthier Scots and replace council tax with a levy based on property values that would also increase bills for the better-off. In a triple whammy, one in 10 Scots would also face a "millionaire's tax" levied on everyone who owns property, land, pensions and other assets that together are valued at more than £1 million. In addition, businessmen who have to take regular international flights for their work would be forced to pay an escalating tax on their tickets and a "windfall tax" imposed on companies deemed to have made "extraordinary profits" during the pandemic. Mr Harvie also unveiled proposals to ban homeowners from selling older properties until they spend thousands of pounds making them more energy efficient. Among their flagship rural policies are a total ban on fox hunting, forcing all "significant" landowners to be subjected to a public interest test if they want to keep their property and allowing community groups to purchase their holdings at below market rate. Opinion polls have indicated Ms Sturgeon's SNP is on the cusp of winning an overall majority but may require the support of the pro-Greens if she falls short.

  • David Cameron lobbying row: Civil servant allowed to join Greensill while working in Whitehall

    A senior civil servant was granted permission to join the lender Greensill Capital while still working at the highest levels of government, a watchdog has revealed. Bill Crothers was head of Whitehall procurement, in control of a £15 billion annual purchasing budget, when he took on an external role as part-time adviser to the finance company's board in September 2015. Boris Johnson was understood to be personally concerned about the disclosure on Tuesday night, while Labour described it as "extraordinary and shocking", renewing demands for an MP-led inquiry into the lobbying row engulfing Greensill and David Cameron. The lender, which filed for insolvency last month, has been at the centre of controversy over the access its founder Lex Greensill was granted to numerous Whitehall departments during Mr Cameron's administration. The former prime minister then went on to join Greensill in 2018, and has been revealed to have directly lobbied Rishi Sunak and a series of other ministers on the company's behalf. Correspondence published on Tuesday between the appointments watchdog and the Cabinet Office revealed the overlap in Mr Crothers working for both the government and Greensill. Read more: The David Cameron/Greensill scandal explained In a letter to Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), Mr Crothers said of his role at Greensill: "It was seen as a way of me transitioning back into the private sector, and was supported by the Cabinet Office leadership." Suggesting other top mandarins had also taken on dual roles in the private sector, he added: "This advisory role was not seen as contentious, and I believe not uncommon." Mr Crothers then left the civil service in November 2015 and went on to become a director at Greensill the following year.