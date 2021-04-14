Valley chiefs unsure how Minnesota officer mistook firearm for Taser

Apr. 14—SUNBURY — Accidentally drawing a service weapon over an electronic weapon is a mistake that doesn't and shouldn't happen, according to some Valley police chiefs.

On April 11, Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright during a weekend traffic stop. The police chief and officers from the Minneapolis suburb are saying the shooting was an accident — the 26-year veteran officer fired her service weapon instead of her Taser.

The reasoning has left some chiefs wondering how the incident happened.

"I have never seen or heard anything like this in the entire Valley in my more than 20 years in law enforcement," Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. "It just doesn't happen."

Hare said the weight difference between a service weapon and an electronic weapon would be noticeable, but the officer, any officer, knows exactly where they place their gun on themselves.

"I'm left-handed so I know that is exactly where my weapon is," Hare said. "We use the cross-draw so I would have to cross over to get to my electronic weapon."

Hare said his department also switched to load-bearing vests so any electronic weapon would be placed up high on the officer and nowhere near where a service weapon would be located.

In Mahoning Township, Chief Frederick Dyroff III said his department doesn't even use electronic weapons, so there would be absolutely no mistaking the BolaWrap weapon for a service weapon.

A BolaWrap is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an 8-foot bola-style Kevlar tether at 513 feet per second to entangle a subject.

The Mahoning Township Police Department is the only police department in the Valley so far to have such a device as a tool to use if the situation warrants.

Dyroff said the device is a non-pain compliance, meaning no pain is used on the subject.

"There would be no mistaking this for a service weapon," Dyroff said. "I have no knowledge of any instance in any local departments where a gun was mistakenly drawn for another weapon."

The police chief in Minnesota said similar incidents have happened in recent years across the U.S.

Chief Tim Gannon told the media during a press conference Monday that a video of the shooting taken from the officer's body camera includes audio showing the officer's immediate reaction which indicated the incident was unintentional.

Potter and Gannon both resigned on Tuesday.

Mifflinburg Police Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg said he is also not aware of any incidents involving a mix-up in weapons.

"I can't say I have heard of it happening, the possibility exists but I haven't heard of it anywhere," he said.

Hackenburg said his department uses Taser weapons and they are yellow in color, so the difference between weapons would be clear.

Taser is a trademarked brand name of a product line of electronic weapons used to stun and immobilize people.

"The main reason we carry the Taser on the opposite side is so you don't confuse the difference," he said. "Plus with them being yellow it is pretty clear."

Hackenburg said he spoke to his department about the incident and will be sending an email to his officers reminding them to be aware of what they are doing while out on patrol or stops.

Hackenburg said he didn't want to speculate on what could have been done differently in the Minnesota case because each case is different.

"There are different actions for different situations," he said.

Paul Diehl, 38, of Sunbury, said he has been following the media reports and doesn't understand how an officer can confuse weapons.

"It doesn't make sense," he said. "It also doesn't make sense that the officer knows it is being recorded and would shoot."

Pastor Mark Gittens of the h2church, in Sunbury, said he was watching media reports about the situation and believes a centralized training for all officers needs to be put in place.

"We need to have a standardized approach on what to do," he said. "I know there is a lot going on with police officers at those moments that we can't even imagine. It's just all a sad situation. We need to have a balance."

Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias said he also has never seen such an incident.

"We qualify twice a year with firearms and regularly review equipment we carry on our belts," he said. "Firearms are always carried on the officer's dominant side and Taser's on the non-dominant side."

Tobias said he reminded his department to always be aware of their situations.

In the state police, Communication Director Ryan Tarkowski, of the State Police Headquarters, in Harrisburg, said weapons training begins during a cadet's first six months.

"Training on the safe handling of firearms and other department-issued equipment begins during a cadet's six months of training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and continues throughout their career as a trooper," he said. "Every trooper must re-qualify annually with any firearm used on-duty as well as their Taser. Troopers also participate in mandatory firearm training every year."

Tarkowski said troopers are also trained on the placement of weapons.

"In addition to training, physical differences between a Taser and firearm, as well the placement of each piece of equipment on a trooper's duty belt, are designed to prevent one from being mistaken for the other," he said.