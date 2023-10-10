Valley Children's gets $55M grant for renewable energy microgrid project
A local hospital has received a major grant to help provide uninterrupted care to patients and improve sustainability.
A local hospital has received a major grant to help provide uninterrupted care to patients and improve sustainability.
The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Stay ahead of the end-of-year rush: Score big now on favorites from Crocs, Serta, Dyson, Nintendo, Lego and ... Monopoly!
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
School-provided meals benefit kids' health and academics. So why are they so controversial?
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Adding a teenager to your policy carries a hefty price tag. Here’s why your car insurance rates are affected – and what you can to do save money.
Last night, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 54, which will require venture capital firms in the state to annually report the diversity of the founders they are backing. This is the United States’ first piece of legislation that aims to increase diversity within the venture capital landscape. Once the law goes into effect, any venture capital firm operating in the state (that includes VC firms headquartered in California, have operations in the state, have invested in companies that operate in or are based in the state, or have received investments from California residents) must report, for example, the race of the people they back, as well as their disability status and sexual orientation.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Throw into the mix a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability, and it's clear that families looking for the most suitable care home for their elderly loved ones face mounting challenges. This is something that Lottie is setting out to address, with an online marketplace that helps those seeking care find the best care homes and services for their needs, while also catering to additional categories such as home care. Founded out of London in 2021 by brothers Will and Chris Donnelly, Lottie claims some 500,000 monthly users, which it says represents 300% growth over the past 12 months.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
Fantasy managers hailed the returns of Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp, who are expected to be difference makers the rest of the season.
The No. 2 pick in 2022 got the best of the top pick in this year's draft.
Now is the time to arm your home with an air purifier to protect it from air impurities like dust, dander, pollen and smoke.
After a bit of a quiet period, things in the world of fintech picked up in a big way this past week. This past week, I wrote about Rainforest, an Atlanta-based startup that is taking on incumbents such as Fiserv and FIS, as well as trying to take market share from other fintechs such as Stripe with its offering. Rainforest works with software companies to help them embed financial services and payments into their platforms.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.