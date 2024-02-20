Valley churches trying to build affordable housing on their properties quicker
HB 2015 would allow churches to build on their own properties quicker.
HB 2015 would allow churches to build on their own properties quicker.
In a role reversal, Xalts, a Singapore fintech startup founded 18 months ago, has acquired Contour Network, a digital trade platform set up by eight major banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP. Backed by Accel and Citi Ventures, Xalts enables financial institutions to build and manage blockchain-based apps. Contour was started in 2017 by a consortium of eight banks to digitize trade and is currently used by 22 banks and more than 100 global business including Tata Group, Rio Tinto and SAIC.
Pick up this top-rated model for the lowest price it's been since Black Friday.
These are the kind of timeless wardrobe staples you'll be turning to for years.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. As an AI expert at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), an international initiative to promote responsible AI use, Tiedrich develops approaches for AI that evaluate and manage risk while aligning law, policy and practices with science. Tiedrich, a tech transactions and intellectual property attorney, also served on the Biden Campaign Policy Committee and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
According to a report in Bloomberg, the SoftBank founder is seeking $100 billion to build a new venture that would compete with the likes of Nvidia in the area of AI chips. Code-named Izanagi, the new venture would collaborate with Arm, the chip design company that SoftBank spun out as a public company last year. It still owns about 90% of the Arm's stock as of this month.
The two-day event aims to spark partnerships by enabling "in a short window, many views, ideas and investments to be shared between nC2 connections (every permutation and combination)," described Karthik Reddy, co-founder of Blume Ventures. The event builds on the success of last year's inaugural Lift Off, which helped spur deals and networking, including paving the way for Singapore sovereign fund GIC's investment in business-to-business marketplace VeGrow later in the year. The upbeat atmosphere this year reflected India's rebound in startup funding over the past three to four months.
The highly anticipated competition didn't disappoint.
Much of that work is strenuous, repetitive and sometimes dangerous -- precisely the sorts of problems industrial robotics are built to solve. The other thing construction brings is a wide range of different challenges, meaning that more startups can operate in the space without being in direct competition. Amsterdam-based Monumental, meanwhile, specializes in the more familiar red clay variety.
In the second installment of our adventure project cars, we meet the Jambulance after 3.5 years and get it started. And kill some wasps.
Driesell retired in 2003 as the fourth-winningest NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.
If AI in 2023 was all about the big companies like Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft, 2024 is shaping up to be about the smaller players catching the wave.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Karen Serfaty and Gianina Rossi, both engineers from Argentina, worked for U.S.-based companies over the past 10 years, and the same issue kept coming up: how to manage taxes while being a contractor in another country. Joining with San Francisco-based Josefina Van Thienen, who had worked at Microsoft building strategic partnerships with tech companies focusing in AI, they took a deeper look at the problem and found taxes weren’t the only problem when companies want to hire globally. “When you're working from Europe, Asia or Latin America, you are usually getting paid in U.S. dollars, not your local currency,” Serfaty, CEO, told TechCrunch.
Aaron Edsinger, the former Google Robotics director who now serves at Hello Robot’s CEO, isn’t attempting to build the universal home robot -- at least not now. Mobile manipulation is a huge, huge bottleneck to the development of a proper home robot.
The car is a charmer, for sure: A one-of-a-kind 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan, finished in Black Raven with a Kona Brown interior, with less than 16,000 miles, is currently up for bid, currently at $29,000 and climbing. There’s one more spec worth mentioning: The former owner was the president of the United States. Joe Biden, before he took office, had asked Cadillac to build the car to order — note the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, the magnesium paddle shifters, the 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels, the Rennick Performance exterior trim.
The two founders of Knock, Sam Seely and Chris Bell, argue that while a lot of companies have solved the "last-mile delivery problem," there is more work to be done. While products like Twilio and SendGrid may offer developer-friendly APIs, the Knock founders believe that what is really needed is a more comprehensive solution that combines notification delivery with a comprehensive workflow engine and integrated observability tools. Preface Ventures, Worklife, Expa Ventures, CoFound Partners, and Tokyo Black also invested in these rounds, as well as angel investors like Vercel co-founder and CEO Guillermo Rauch and Behance co-founder Scott Belsky.
Last October, a research paper published by a Google data scientist, the CTO of Databricks Matei Zaharia and UC Berkeley professor Pieter Abbeel posited a way to allow GenAI models -- i.e. In the study, the co-authors demonstrated that, by removing a major memory bottleneck for AI models, they could enable models to process millions of words as opposed to hundreds of thousands -- the maximum of the most capable models at the time. Today, Google announced the release of Gemini 1.5 Pro, the newest member of its Gemini family of GenAI models.
Cyan Racing developed a slightly softer and more touring-oriented version of its Volvo P1800-based resto-modded coupe.
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus has started making its way to the moon and could make history as the first privately built lander to touch down on the lunar surface.
We get a close look at the Tesla Cybertruck at the Chicago Auto Show. It seems fairly usable as a truck, but there are design concerns.