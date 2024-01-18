Some Valley cities are working on new alternative for water for building projects
Some Valley cities are working on a new alternative for water in order to continue on building projects.
Some Valley cities are working on a new alternative for water in order to continue on building projects.
Controversy continues to surround the world of AI-generated imagery, and even as AI-generated images used in elections became a source of concern this week at the World Economic Forum, startups continue to plow the new furrow of AI tools for creators. The latest is Recraft, an AI graphic design generator aimed at professionals, which has raised a $12 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures in Silicon Valley, together with former GitHub CEO, Nat Friedman. Admittedly there are now myriad Generative AI design tools out there, such as Jasper, Adobe Sensei, Let’s Enhance, and many others.
Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Work by Red Bull Ford Powertrains has commenced, says Red Bull's Christian Horner.
'I feel safer when I'm out walking alone,' a fan says, noting the emergency features. Can you put a price on that?
Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is a rad experiment of an electric pickup built by Ford and RTR.
Spare your arms and back with this brilliant cordless brush that 'does the work for you.'
General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.
Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Rev up your garage game with the DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kits and Socket Sets, currently on an unbeatable sale.
Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.
Alphabet’s drone delivery company, Wing, just unveiled a larger delivery drone with a bigger payload capacity. The new drone can lift up to five pounds, fly up to 65 MPH and go 12 miles round trip.
Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.
One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.
Build a Rocket Boy, a Scotland-headquartered game development company founded by one of the former lead developers behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series D round of funding. Leslie Benzies is perhaps better known as the former president of Rockstar North, driving development of its smash hit Grand Theft Auto series starting from the third installment in 2001, through each subsequent title until departing the company in 2016 following a 17-month sabbatical. A substantial portion of the complaints were thrown out in court two years later, with the parties finally reaching a confidential settlement in 2019.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,
Apple will allow U.S. developers to link to outside websites for in-app purchases, according to the company’s updated developer guidelines.
The hardware industry is under pressure these days: slower spending cycles from consumers and businesses, market saturation -- not to mention innovation largely coming in the form of software at the moment -- are all contributing to an overall decline in sales. Now, a startup has raised some funding to expand its alternative to hardware sales: hardware-as-a-service. Xyte (pronounced "Excite"), an Israeli startup that lets hardware OEMs and their channel partners build subscription services for devices, has raised $30 million in funding.
Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.