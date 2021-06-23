Valley family in OD case hopes for change in plea deals, prosecution

Jun. 23—LEWISBURG — The family of Cody Yearick can't reconcile that no one is going to prison for his death.

Now, they hope their situation might inspire change.

"They need to change the system. If someone passes away, that deal should be gone," said Jody Yearick, Cody's mother.

The "deal" Jody Yearick refers to is one accepted by Kelly Rice, 26, of Milton, who was sentenced on June 11 to serve seven years on probation.

Rice reached a plea agreement with Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson to testify against Brady Hall, 38, of Milton.

According to Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Hall sold the fentanyl to Yearick while Rice arranged the sale. Yearick, 28, died May 29, 2020, outside his Lewisburg apartment.

Hall faced prosecution on the stiffest charge: drug delivery resulting in death. Rice cooperated with prosecutors, avoiding that count and pleading guilty to a lesser charge of criminal use of a communication facility.

Johnson told Union County President Judge Michael Hudock that Rice's testimony was necessary to obtain a conviction. Hudock agreed with Johnson that she met the terms of that deal — providing statements, abiding by court-ordered therapies — even if that testimony would never come.

That's because Hall himself died of a heroin overdose on May 19, nearly one year after Yearick. They both left behind young daughters.

"I felt like I was doing what the obligation of my job and ethics required, but I felt like I was hurting the family," Johnson said in a followup interview Tuesday when asked about upholding Rice's plea deal.

"I felt like I was harming their emotions," Johnson said of Yearick's family, "but was locked into what I had to do for the ethics and responsibilities of my job. That doesn't happen all that often but when it does it's a hard spot to be in."

Cody Yearick's mother, Jody, and his sisters, Brittany and Destiny Yearick, all said that Rice's plea deal should have been voided. So did Erica Hammaker, the mother of Cody Yearick's 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

Story continues

They said there's no guarantee Rice ultimately would have testified against Hall, though Johnson said he believed otherwise. A brief apology in court from Rice didn't convince the family she felt remorse.

While Rice told arresting officers that Yearick was conscious when they parted ways the night of his death, his loved ones said they feel that she left him to die alone on an empty sidewalk.

Yearick was in recovery for spice, a synthetic cannabinoids, they said, and not heroin. What led him to use heroin isn't known, they said. However, they pointed out that Rice acknowledged arranging the sale and based on a subsequent text exchange immediately after Yearick's death — an exchange they saved and hold on to — that she helped him inject the drug.

Pennsylvania has a Good Samaritan Law that provides limited immunity to those who report an overdose. But, that immunity wouldn't cover drug delivery resulting in death, according to the language of the law.

Whatever the laws, Yearick's loved ones expressed that they feel cheated.

"That plea agreement should have went out the window," Brittany Yearick said. "If somebody passes during that trial, that should go. There should be no plea agreement. I just pray another family doesn't have to go through this."