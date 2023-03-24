Valley Hill Fire and Rescue gets its highest Fire Protection Rating: ISO Class 2

Valley Hill Fire and Rescue Station 1 is located at 1675 Willow Road.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance recently announced it has awarded Valley Hill Fire and Rescue an ISO Class 2 Fire Protection Rating, which places the local fire department in the top 2% of fire departments nationwide.

The new rating will also lower property insurance rates for residents in Valley Hill and Laurel Park, Valley Hill Fire Chief Tim Garren said in a March 23 news release. He called it "a significant accomplishment for the department and the community it serves."

"This rating is a significant achievement for Valley Hill Fire and Rescue, and we are proud to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to our community," he said. "Back years ago, I remember when we were a Class 9, and we kept getting higher. This is the absolute highest we've ever been.

One o the fire engines at Valley Hill Fire and Rescue.

"We would like to thank our firefighters, officers and support staff for their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. We would also like to thank the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the ISO for their thorough evaluation process and recognition of our department's achievements."

Valley Hill has four stations: Its headquarters at 1675 Willow Road, Station 2 at 35 Golden Eagle Drive, Station 3 at 205 Gateway Drive and Station 4 at 1914 Brevard Road.

The rating system grades fire and rescue departments on things such as proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and the availability of water. The inspection was conducted by officials with Department of Insurance Office of the State Fire Marshal and is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System.

The North Carolina Response Rating System ranges from a Class 1 (highest) to a Class 10 (not recognized as a fire department by the state). This is the highest rating Valley Hill has received, Garren said.

Valley Hill Fire and Rescue's Station 3 is located at 205 Gateway Drive in Hendersonville.

"ISO ratings are used by insurance companies to determine rates for property insurance, with lower ratings resulting in lower insurance premiums for homeowners and businesses. The ISO Class 2 rating awarded to Valley Hill Fire and Rescue will benefit our community by potentially lowering insurance costs for residents and businesses," he said. "This rating also reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of fire protection and emergency services to the citizens of Valley Hill and the surrounding areas."

Garren said the rating reflects the hard work of all of the staff at the department.

"To achieve this rating, our department underwent a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the ISO, which examined our department's operations, equipment, training and water supply system. Our department's ability to respond to emergencies, including fire, rescue and hazardous materials incidents, was also evaluated," Garren said. "As we move forward, Valley Hill Fire and Rescue will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we provide the highest level of service to our community. We encourage our residents and businesses to reach out to us with any questions or concerns and to take advantage of the benefits of our new ISO Class 2 Fire Protection Rating."

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey wrote a letter to Garren, congratulating him and his department for the new rating.

"I commend you and your department for your dedication and commitment to making your community a saferplace to live. I know you are proud of your department's achievement and would like to share this news with the members of your community," Causey said in the letter. "You deserve to brag a little about the expertise of your personnel, which saves homeowners money and, most importantly, makes their lives safer."

