Valley law enforcement reports increase in catalytic converter thefts

Feb. 19—The number of catalytic converters stolen from Valley vehicles is on the rise again.

The emissions-control device often contains precious metals — including platinum, palladium or rhodium — that spark a chemical reaction when hot exhaust enters the device and is then converted into less harmful emissions like carbon dioxide and water vapor.

According to Cpl. Travis Burrows of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD), it can take around 5-10 minutes for a theft to occur and possibly less. The precious metals inside them sell from $20-$1,000.

There have been a growing number of reports from Valley police departments and state police in recent weeks.

Union County had catalytic converter thefts occur around the county between 11:44 p.m. and 1:56 a.m. on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, according to Sheriff Ernest Ritter's office.

"Seems to be something on the rise," Burrows said. "It was every so often, but it's starting to become a trend because it's easy. They're being sold at different places that buy metal."

Burrows said some local businesses were contacted about what they would pay for catalytic converters. Burrows said the businesses are now careful to avoid unknowingly purchasing the stolen items because of the thefts.

BVRPD began to see an uptick of catalytic converter thefts early last year and Burrows said criminals have begun traveling longer distances to sell stolen items.

"We've had two this month but we've been a little bit lucky. Outside our jurisdiction, there have been a lot," hinting state police have been receiving the majority of reports.

According to Trooper Andrea Pelachick out of the Milton barracks, three thefts occurred on Feb. 8 alone. Pelachick said catalytic converters were stolen from Kelly, Buffalo and White Deer townships.

A release by state police on Wednesday said on Feb. 7, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford E150 van owned by Ard's Farm Market in Buffalo Township. The converter was valued at $1,800. The following day, a converter was stolen from an Isuzu box truck owned by Silver Moon Antiques in Kelly Township. That converter was also valued at $1,800.

Burrows said newer and more expensive vehicles are more susceptible to catalytic converter theft. Honda and Toyota Prius models are targets, he said. Honda catalytic converters have been selling for around $700.

Catalytic converter thefts have happened at Lycoming Mall during the day, but Burrows predicted it was possible converter thefts may dissipate.

"I think you'll see it drop back down over the next year or two" because businesses may be required to track sale of catalytic converters, he said.

Many catalytic converter theft victims have been left helpless, but Burrows said there are ways to deter criminals.

He urged residents to check with their insurance companies to make sure their policies would be covered for catalytic converter theft. "It's not cheap to get fixed," he said.

For those who fall victim to catalytic converter theft, Burrows suggested saving the cut ends because it may aid in discovering a match on recovered converters. In some urban areas, police have begun tagging converters with high-tempered paint as a means to deter theft.

Anybody with information on stolen catalytic converters is urged to contact state police in Milton at 570-524-2662