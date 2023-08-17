Valley man helping in Maui relief efforts
A Scottsdale man is helping relief efforts in Maui.
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
The severity of the fires was caused by a number of factors, but the fires and the devastation they wrought raise questions about whether Hawaii’s largest industry could also have contributed to the catastrophe.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
Yahoo editor Nigel Tierney was staying just north of Lahaina when the firestorm began.
Oprah Winfrey, who is a part-time Maui resident, handed out supplies to evacuees at emergency shelters there on Thursday amid what she calls "overwhelming" devastation.
At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after windswept wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii’s Big Island and neighboring Maui. According to officials, thousands of people have been displaced.
