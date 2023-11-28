A Valley Metro bus veered off the roadway and crashed into a home near Broadway Road and Spencer in Mesa on Monday night.

According to Mesa police, two vehicles and a pickup truck collided in the roadway, causing the bus to veer. Several parked vehicles were also damaged in the crash.

Two people inside the house were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Police said four riders on the bus were also hospitalized.

Two people inside the pickup truck fled the scene on foot prior to officers' arrival, police said.

Mesa police reported structural damage to the home.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Valley Metro bus crashes into Mesa home; resident hospitalized