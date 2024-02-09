Valley Metro is seeing fewer bus and light rail riders in the Phoenix area. Here's why

Public transit ridership in the Phoenix area has still not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to Valley Metro.

Susan Tierney, communications manager for Valley Metro, said that the agency was operating at just 61% of its pre-pandemic levels. Tierney said work-from-home policies and cheaper gas prices were likely major reasons for this drop, in addition to shifting ridership patterns.

“What we’re seeing now is ridership pick up more in the middle of the day and on the fringes. So it’s just spreading differently,” Tierney said.

Despite these changes, Tierney said that the number one destination for most riders is still work or school.

While fewer riders mean less revenue from fares, Tierney said Valley Metro is in good financial health, noting that the group received some funding from the American Rescue Plan and a regional transit tax.

However, Tierney noted that the fare recovery rate was at about 8%, far from its goal of 20%. Still, Tierney said she was optimistic that ridership will return to normal soon.

“We believe strongly that increased ridership will happen as the Valley grows and people return to the office,” Tierney said.

Valley Metro bringing new routes, transit options

Valley Metro is working to bring light rail and transit options to more parts of Phoenix and the West Valley.

On Jan. 27, Valley Metro began service for the Northwest Extensions Phase II, which expands the light rail system another 1.6 miles. This extension into northwest Phoenix runs west from 19th and Dunlap avenues, north on 25th Avenue, then west on Mountain View Road crossing the Interstate 17 freeway to the redeveloping Metro Center area.

Valley Metro is also working on an extension into south Phoenix, which is slated to be finished in 2025. The extension will connect with the light rail system in downtown Phoenix and operate south to Baseline Road.

Valley Metro is also expanding into the West Valley with its capital extension project, a 0.75-mile extension that will connect with the existing Valley Metro rail system in downtown Phoenix. Valley Metro and Phoenix are studying potential high-capacity transit options for west Phoenix.

For new riders, Tierney strongly advises downloading the Valley Metro app.

“You can plan your trip, you can see your bus or your train on the app in real time. You can also pay for your fare on the app,” Tierney said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Valley Metro is seeing fewer bus, light rail riders in metro Phoenix