Valley Oaks Health’s CEO Gilliom plans to step aside, reflects on 14 years of service

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Tom Gilliom, CEO of Valley Oaks Health, is leaving his post after 14 years of service – a tenure that oversaw such transformations as paper to electronic medial recordkeeping, a brand change and a permanent psychiatry staff.

Valley Oaks CEO Tom Gilliom to step aside in after 14 years of service.

Joining the organization in 2008, Gilliom first served as director of clinical services and chief operating

officer before being named CEO in 2018.

“The mission of Valley Oaks Health is to provide quality behavioral health and addictions care based on the

needs of the communities we serve. I know our current team and future leaders will carry this torch with

pride and serve our neighbors well,” said Gilliom in the announcement.

Valley Oaks Health, according to its website, was established in 1906 as a Seventh-day Adventist institution 25 acres of land along the Wabash River. The operation's original name was the “Indiana Medical Missionary and Benevolent Association.”

Gilliom will remain as CEO until September 2022.

“Over the last decade," said board member Michael Gibson, "Valley Oaks Health has made great strides.

Tom became CEO at a time when many changes were needed, and he has been the right person in the

right place at the right time. We’re appreciative of his leadership, and we’re optimistic about the next

chapter of our story.”

Valley Oaks, a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center, targets both physical and mental health with such partnerships as the LTHC Homeless Services, Purdue University, Ivy Tech Community College and IU Health Arnett.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Valley Oaks CEO Gilliom to step aside in after 14 years of service