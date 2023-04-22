Valley organizations observing National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr. 21—HARLINGEN — Picture this: A young girl huddles in a corner pressing her hands to her ears while a raging drunk towers above her.

Now picture this: Ten years later, her brilliant mind struggles with even the simplest tasks; her concentration scattered as the screams of the past still claw at her.

This hypothetical situation is very real to so many, and that's why organizations throughout the Valley and across the United States have been observing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"Every day, these kids are trying to learn at the same pace that their peers are," Magee said. "They have so much pain and suffering it can affect even their reasoning, to sit still long enough to listen. These kids are suffering, and they're right here."

Blue Sunday is a nonprofit organization that seeks to raise awareness about child abuse among the faith community and to meet the needs of abused children living in the Rio Grande Valley. It is one of many organizations that work to meet the needs of children in crisis.

There is Monica's and Maggie's House (Cameron County Children's Advocacy) which provides a safe haven where children who have been victimized can be interviewed in a non-threatening environment.

There is also CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates), a national association that supports and promotes court-appointed advocates for abused or neglected children.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has its faith-based initiative in South Texas.

And, there's the Cameron County District Attorney's Child Abuse Prevention Unit, which works specifically with children who have been sexually assaulted. While child abuse comes in many forms — neglect, physical, emotional — sexual assault cases involving children are unique in many ways by the very nature of the trauma.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz spoke with great sensitivity on this and with a restrained anger about these horrific occurrences.

Story continues

The courtroom scene for these cases is one in which the accused must sit in the witness chair and answer disturbing questions in front of attorneys and judges. The victim must tell the court what the accused did while in the same room — and the victim must listen to the defense attorney declare it was made up.

The horror and the confusion of a violation by a trusted adult on a child requires a much different approach to the case. The child — Saenz acknowledged some victims are boys but most are girls — feel the guilt of being violated and for making such an allegation toward an adult whom others love and respect.

Saenz explained that attorneys, judges, caregivers and advocates work with the child ahead of time to help the child feel less intimidated. They take the child through the process step by step and explain everything.

A victim of child sexual abuse feels the emotional burden that all victims feel. Physical abuse, extreme verbal abuse, neglect — they all leave the receivers with emotional fragmentation.

"The hardest is probably being able to step in on behalf of someone who is emotionally abused," Magee said. "We can say it's verbal abuse, but that's real hard to prove. You see signs, you're seeing the results of it, but it's real hard to prove."

The agonies of life in troubled homes are heartbreaking enough, but adding alcohol or other substance abuse turns the heat exponentially higher on the tensions and insanities an abused child faces.

Magee said a high percentage of child abuse cases in the home involve some level of alcohol and other substance abuse.

"If the child isn't rescued and that child has been raised in such a traumatic environment, their chances of being able to have a life without repeating the same thing by self-soothing their aches and pains through drugs and alcohol is pretty slim," Magee said.

Rescued. That word wields great power in the life of a child in horrible circumstances. Teachers and administrators are always vigilant when it comes to their students' welfare, and they know how to read signs of abuse.

How do traumatized children reveal their secrets without actually telling?

"They may not be as apt to participate," said Sylvia Gamboa, director of guidance and counseling for the Harlingen school district.

When a student is having discipline problems, she said, teachers and counselors try to ascertain the motives behind the behavior.

"A lot of these behaviors stem from something, so that's why we stay connected to our students," Gamboa said. "We need to be able to look at our students' behavior with a lens of 'why are they acting this way?' and 'what we can do to help?' as opposed to just the punitive piece of that."

If you suspect child abuse of any kind, don't look away and don't walk away, Magee said.

"Be the way an abused child or broken family can be helped," she said.

Gamboa emphasized the importance of everyone working together as a community to ensure children are safe.

Magee also wants young victims to know the abuse is not their fault and that they're not alone. Many have walked this tragic hurt and many have overcome and even triumphed. Through therapy and assistance, they can unravel the tangled memories and phobias of their dark histories and build a life of success.

Saenz wants any victims to know he's here to help. Many wait three or four years to make an outcry; relatives and attorneys will see in that a reason to doubt the truth of that outcry.

Saenz wants to assure victims that his office believes the victims and will prosecute the perpetrators, and he has a history to prove he's sincere in his statement.

Since the CCDA Child Abuse Prevention Unit was created 10 years ago, his office has convicted 426 perpetrators and sentenced them to a total of 5,112 years in prison.

He had this to say to anyone suffering from this trauma who hasn't yet made an outcry.

"I hope this information sends a strong message to the children of our community, 'You are not alone,'" he said. "There is a community of professionals and volunteers that are here to help. We believe you and will do our darndest to secure justice for you."

Magee invited everyone to join together April 30 for the Blue Sunday Day of Prayer for Abused Children.