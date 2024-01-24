Valley police officer who died in line of duty to be honored on one-year death anniversary

It’s been nearly a year since Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was killed in the line up duty.

He left behind a baby boy who hadn’t been born yet at the time of his death, as well as his baby’s mother, along with many loving family and friends.

To honor Carrasco’s life and his dedication toward protecting the community, the Selma Police Department will hold a memorial dedication in his name on Jan. 31.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Selma station on 2055 Third Street.

Carrasco, who was on the Selma police force for two years, died after getting shot by a suspicious person who later was discovered to be a felon on probation.

The felon shot and killed Carrasco before he could ever fire his own weapon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Carrasco was 24 years old.