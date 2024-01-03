Valley police shootings decline, but fatal shootings increase
According to The Arizona Republic, there were 28 fatal shootings in 2023 compared to 25 the previous year, with Black and Hispanic people being disproportionately shot.
According to The Arizona Republic, there were 28 fatal shootings in 2023 compared to 25 the previous year, with Black and Hispanic people being disproportionately shot.
A Twitch streamer in Niigata, Japan, was livestreaming when she felt the house shake.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Harvard University's president, Claudine Gay, has stepped down after months of turmoil surrounding her remarks in front of Congress regarding Islamophobia and antisemitism on the college campus and allegations of plagiarism.
Stanley's Winter Sale is on — and here's one of its best deals.
Ruth Foxe Blader has left her role as partner at Anthemis Group after nearly seven years to start her own venture firm, Foxe Capital, TechCrunch learned exclusively today. Blader is joined by former Anthemis investment associate Kyle Perez. Winwood previously co-founded WVC:E, an organization that pledges to promote “inclusion, empowerment and integration of VC globally,” with Blader.
Samsung is holding its first Unpacked event of 2024 a bit earlier than usual, on January 17. Many expect to see the Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone line unveiled during the presentation.
Score massive deals on sneakers, water bottles, blenders, vacuums and more to get 2024 started off on the right foot.
Still need an ice scraper to keep in your trunk this winter? The best-selling option on Amazon is on sale for just under $12 right now.
The world's largest cryptocurrency topped $45,000 as investors bet on mainstream acceptance of digital assets in 2024.
Eat better, clean more easily, organize your closet — these inexpensive gizmos, all under $35, will help improve your life.
Refined Marques turned the Mercedes-AMG G63 into a convertible with suicide rear doors. Production is limited to 20 units and most are sold out.
Discover the best models — including uprights, sticks, handhelds and robovacs — for every type of cleaning job.
The Nasdaq fell over 1% as Wall Street started 2024 on a sluggish note.
Terran Orbital has updated its anticipated financial results for the year's end after the company received a long-awaited payment from its largest customer, Rivada Space Networks. The news, announced today, confirms earlier reports from TechCrunch that Terran CEO Marc Bell was expecting at least some payment from Rivada before the close of the year. Rivada, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to build a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.
All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
Jeep announced 2024 Wrangler pricing in June 2023, with heavy jumps over 2023, Prices are up again substantially for the 2024, rising from $200 to $4,050.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Price changes made to the 2023 and 2024 Durango in the last 90 days make the three-row muscle SUV anywhere from $2,400 to $4,000 pricier than in September.
Tesla shipped a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter to help it edge out its targets for the year. Tesla built nearly 500,000 cars in the fourth quarter alone at its factories in California, Texas, Germany and China, and delivered 484,507 worldwide. The strong finish to the year comes after Tesla saw its deliveries decline in the third quarter for the first time in a year, owing to some factory shutdowns -- something that impaired CEO Elon Musk's loftier goal of building 2 million cars this year.