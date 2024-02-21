Valley rain and mountain snow through midweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy overnight and start to the day, we will have waves of moisture continue to impact parts of the state thanks to a large storm system off the Pacific Coast.

The area of low pressure will continue to send energy and moisture our way over the next few days, and today, you can expect more widespread, scattered showers statewide. Given our southwesterly flow, temperatures will remain above seasonal averages, meaning most of what we’ll see will be valley rain and mountain snow with snow levels staying above 6,000 feet, and our daytime highs will remain abnormally mild for another day. We topped out at 60 degrees in Salt Lake yesterday, but today, we will likely see low to mid 50s along the Wasatch Front and upper 50s in Washington County. For most, daytime highs will range in the 40s and 50s.

Scattered showers will continue tonight through tomorrow with what will mainly be valley rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will drop a little tomorrow though thanks to slightly cooler temperatures. Most of the snow we see through tomorrow will remain above 5,000 feet, however, in isolated pockets where we see heavy precipitation, snow levels could drop a little bit more. Overall, the best chance of wet weather the next couple of days will be along and near the I-15 corridor.

While we will see predominantly valley rain, our mountains continue to receive snow and as a result, Winter Weather Advisories are currently in effect for most of our mountain ranges. In northernmost Utah, for the northern Wasatch Mountains, the advisory will run through 4 a.m. tomorrow as 6-12″ looks possible with locally higher amounts. For the Western Uintas and the southern Wasatch, including the Cottonwoods, the advisory runs through 10 p.m. tomorrow. 12-24″ looks possible with potentially seeing up to 30″ in spots. The eastern Uintas have an advisory that will continue through 5 p.m. tomorrow as 6-12″ will be possible above 8,000 feet. For our northern mountains, the main accumulations as a whole will be above 7,000 feet. For the central and southern mountains, the advisory runs through 10 p.m. tomorrow. 6-12″ also looks achievable with locally higher amounts being possible as well. These accumulations will mainly be above 7,500 feet.

By Wednesday night into Thursday, our storm will start to pull away resulting in wet weather potential dropping. A few showers could linger into early Thursday, mainly in the high country. Temperatures will be close to, but slightly above average still as skies gradually clear. Calm conditions settle in for the end of the workweek with the help of high pressure, into the beginning of the weekend before more active weather could arrive into next week. Stay tuned!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.