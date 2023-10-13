Valley reaction on the Hamas attack
Leaders pray for peace, restoration, and healing in the attacks happening in Israel.
Leaders pray for peace, restoration, and healing in the attacks happening in Israel.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
The European Union announced today it is opening an investigation into X for allegedly spreading illegal content and disinformation, including terrorist and violent content and hate speech. This comes a few days after the EU warned X for failing to take action on illegal content on its platform after Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. This is the first investigation opened under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.
The EPA is withdrawing its call to set regulations in place that would have required states to assess the cybersecurity and integrity of public water system programs.
President Biden banked on the Middle East settling down while he dealt with a militant Russia and a bellicose China. Iran and its proxy militia Hamas failed to cooperate.
X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, came under fire earlier this week in Europe, when European Commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stark open letter to the company warning it of its failure to clamp down on disinformation and illegal content on the platform circulating in the aftermath of the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. A letter signed by X CEO Linda Yaccarino notes that the company has "redistributed resources" and "refocused teams." The letter stays, in Yaccarino's words, "high level," which means that it is light on specific numbers.
Self care, babydoll.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
EU regulatory commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stern letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It addresses misinformation concerns on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.
Each team’s statement varied in language but dovetailed in sentiment. The statements’ content, as much as their mere existence, should resonate.
Republicans remain mired in disagreement as war rages in Israel and as another government shutdown looms here at home.
Experts say that personality traits, such as perfectionism or high anxiety, can predispose a person to experience erectile dysfunction.
A top European Union official is warning Elon Musk about the spread of misinformation on X amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
Stock up on your favorites without spending a paycheck and a half.