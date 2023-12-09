Valley real estate community steps up to support Operation Santa Claus
One Valley investor is now hoping to pass along a lesson to his own family after taking action and showing up for Operation Santa Claus in a big way.
One Valley investor is now hoping to pass along a lesson to his own family after taking action and showing up for Operation Santa Claus in a big way.
A consultant for the original "Miracle on 34th Street," he also helped create the archetype for the modern Santa we know today.
Using a business credit card for personal expenses should be avoided. Not only is it a tax nightmare, but it can add unnecessary problems to your plate. Here's what you need to know.
The singer reflects on experiencing mental, emotional and physical growth since her start at 15.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has let launch providers conduct their own investigations in nearly every instance that a launch mishap has occurred since the start of the century -- a practice that needs closer scrutiny, a federal watchdog said in a new report. The report, published Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), takes a close look at the investigations into launch mishaps, the industry term for when a launch ends in an explosion or other failure. Mishap investigations are a normal course of action and are generally under the aegis of the FAA -- but this report reveals that the practice is basically entirely operator-led, with the FAA having inadequate resources for in-house investigations.
"Squid Game" has inspired multiple reality TV competition versions of its fictional high-stakes game.
Share photos, videos, and more with loved ones from anywhere, at anytime.
Stephen Schwartz revisits some of his most-loved songs from stage and screen, from "Godspell" to "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."
Spotify CFO Paul Vogel will exit his position in March of next year.
Highly-rated earbuds on sale for $20 and a cult-favorite condiment for just $9 — these gadgets and goodies are surefire holiday hits.
In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.
"A toy should be a learning experience," Eddy Goldfarb says. "It's a big part of children’s development."
Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee and Darlene Love share the Christmas music crown, but they face competition from these new holiday classics.
Several Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked, and many can be bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for no extra cost.
Snapchat's premium subscription is showing no signs of slowing growth as it comes off its best month ever, in terms of in-app revenue, new data indicates. As it turns out, many of Snapchat's younger users are willing to pay for the perks of Snapchat+, which offers tools to enhance stories, pin a Best Friend and change the app icon, as well as gain early access to new features, including new AI features, and much more. In November, the subscription offering topped $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time, while subscription revenue rose by double digits in almost every country where Snapchat+ is live.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
This year at the Game Awards, the coveted Content Creator of the Year award went to Ironmouse, a fan-favorite VTuber. It marks the first time that an animated character has won the award, showing how expansive the streaming world can be. A movement originating in Japan, “VTuber” means “virtual YouTuber,” though the genre has spread to other streaming sites like Twitch, where Ironmouse has 1.8 million followers and is the most-subscribed female streamer.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Today's edition includes Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers' winning ways, Army's new-look offense, the mother of all river waves, and more.
We made it to 200 episodes folks!
Surveys have become an integral part of many aspects of our lives, but most of them are tedious, leading to ineffective responses and actions. Dinghan Shen and Yuan Xue, two software engineers working in Silicon Valley, recognized an opportunity to leverage the breakthroughs brought by large language models to make surveys more empathetic and engaging. Around six months ago, Shen and Xue, who had been friends since high school, started Trove, a SaaS platform that lets users create conversational surveys powered by GPT-4 and its own fine-tuned models.