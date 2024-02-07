Valley school gets assistance

Cheryl Keenan, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.

Feb. 6—washington, d.c. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is appropriating $1.55 million for the Fayette County Board of Education.

The funding will be used to repair damage at Valley PK-8 School after severe storms and flooding in August 2022, including embankment and parking lot repairs.

The funding was announced Tuesday by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.