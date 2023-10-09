Valley Storm Team Weather Forecast - Midday - Oct. 9

TechCrunch

Circular, backed by Y Combinator, is a service that offers consumers in Singapore and Australia subscriptions to high-end electronics, like iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, iPad Pros and MacBook Pros. Circular’s team notes that the tech subscription model is popular in Europe, where one company, Grover, raised $330 million in 2022. The startup say it has grown 3X in the last 12 months and plans to grow 3X more in Singapore and Australia over the next year.