Valley Street jail accidentally releases gang member, who turns himself in after hours of freedom

Jul. 1—A high-profile member of a Manchester gang was inadvertently released from the Valley Street jail in mid-May, roughly a month before his gang, OTB, became the centerpiece in a murder trial.

Armin Elezovic, 24, walked out of Valley Street jail on May 17. He had been held at the Hillsborough County lockup on several felony charges in connection with a home invasion in July 2020.

What does a man who has been in jail for almost a year do when he is sprung free?

He returned to the jail and surrendered to authorities, said Elezovic's new lawyer, veteran defense attorney Mark Sisti.

"He did a very prudent, mature, responsible thing," Sisti said. He would not answer questions about whether Elezovic enjoyed any of the privileges of freedom before turning himself in.

A month later, Elezovic's actions featured prominently in the trial of Isaiah Rivera-Perez, whom a jury cleared of murder in the shooting death of Jaden Connor, 17.

According to testimony at trial, Rivera-Perez admitted Elezovic into his home to sell him marijuana edibles, but Elezovic opened the door for three members of his OTB gang and they pistol-whipped and robbed Rivera-Perez.

Rivera-Perez shot Connor in the back as he fled the home. Although cleared of murder, Rivera-Perez was convicted of reckless conduct for shooting a gun in a crowded city neighborhood. Elezovic did not testify at the trial.

Rivera-Perez' lawyer said his client actually discovered that Elezovic had been released.

"He became aware of it and we subsequently notified law enforcement," said Nashua lawyer Chuck Keefe. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 17 and served on May 18, according to court records.

The Hillsborough County prosecutor in charge of the case, Patrick Ives, said Elezovic was out for only a matter of hours, and he turned himself over to jail authorities.

Ives said he doesn't know how or why Elezovic was released.

Since his arrest, lawyers for Elezovic have tried numerous times to convince a judge to release him on bail.

"The defendant is a danger to the public. The Court has no confidence that he would abide by bail conditions if released," Judge Will Delker wrote in April.

OTB is an abbreviation for Only the Bosnians. The gang's notoriety grew with Elezovic's arrest.

Valley Street jail is owned and operated by Hillsborough County and houses inmates who are awaiting trial as well as those convicted of crimes and sentenced to a year or less of confinement.

A telephone message left for acting jail Superintendent David Dionne was not immediately returned.

Last year, another inmate was released inadvertently.

Devin Leonard had months to go on a sentence related to domestic violence when he was mistakenly released in February 2021. Charged with escape, he turned himself back in to the jail three months later.

Elezovic is scheduled for trial in late July on six felony charges relating to burglary, robbery and first-degree assault.

"We were asked to take the case," Sisti said. "We're on it, we look forward to trying it."

mhayward@unionleader.com