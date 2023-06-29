Valley Street jail: Internal investigations result in charges against six inmates

Jun. 28—Six inmates at the Valley Street jail were charged with felonies in June, part of a recent reform effort that includes hiring an in-house criminal investigator, the jail superintendent said.

The charges included getting contraband into the jail, drug possession and assault by a prisoner, which under state law is always a felony regardless of the level of severity.

"We're trying to establish a safe environment for both staff and inmate populations," said Hillsborough County Corrections Superintendent Joseph Costanzo. He said the criminal charges are in addition to internal discipline and penalties.

Hillsborough County owns and operates the Manchester jail, often referred to as the Valley Street jail. As of Wednesday, the jail housed 327 inmates.

Five inmates were charged with assault by a prisoner, which is a Class B felony punishable by 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison.

Corrections officers were listed as victims in three alleged assaults by a single inmate.

Lamond C. Foster, 30, allegedly used his head to strike a jailer on May 18. The following day, he allegedly spat on two other officers. Foster faces three assault by prisoner charges.

Costanzo attributes the arrests to one of the reforms he promised when hired — the installation of an in-house investigator.

Jim Azzara, a retired state Corrections Department worker who joined Hillsborough County in February as a part-time worker, has brought 20 cases since he started, Costanzo said.

Azzara has been deputized by Hillsborough County Sheriff Christopher Connelly and can make arrests, the superintendent said.

When inmate-victims refuse to cooperate, Azzara can make a case using video surveillance, office reports and observations, Costanzo said.

Costanzo said the jail also is working to be certified under the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act. County policies have been revised and updated to meet PREA standards, and Costanzo expects a PREA audit this year.

The others indicted in June were:

Manchester resident Riley Harris, 29, charged with delivering a plastic bag of fentanyl into the jail as an inmate on April 13. He also is charged with drug possession and falsification of evidence.

Homeless man Brandon Berube, 27, charged with assault by a prisoner. On May 26, he allegedly had unprivileged contact (simple assault) with a person identified as S.S.

Londonderry resident Lenon Munoz-/Benitz, 33, assault by a prisoner. He allegedly punched I.B. in the face on April 13.

Homeless man Brandon Ross, 32, assault by a prisoner. He is accused of unprivileged contacted with B.B. on May 26.

Nashua resident Joshua Shea, 32, assault by a prisoner, for alleged unprivileged contact with B.B. on May 26.

Costanzo said inmates are also subject to internal discipline, which can result in segregation and limits the amount of time they can spend outside their cell to a minimum of one hour in a 24-hour period.

