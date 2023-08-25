Valley student section is ready for rematch vs. Southeast Polk
Valley student section is ready for rematch vs. Southeast Polk
Valley student section is ready for rematch vs. Southeast Polk
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Byju's, the edtech giant and India's most valuable startup, has fixed a server-side misconfiguration that was exposing sensitive data of its students. The Indian startup exposed some students' names, phone numbers, addresses and email IDs. The exposed data also included loan details such as payouts, links to scanned documents and transactional information related to some students.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
"Me after realizing I was going 60 on a 25 because 'Last Kiss' by Taylor Swift..."
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur's Gate III is coming to Xbox later this year after reaching an agreement with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. The game won't support split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S, but it will on the Series X.
It's the device's first sale since launching in July.
Local Texas morning news anchor Matt Fontes finds the time to eat breakfast, film TikToks and put on camera-ready makeup before going live on the air every morning. The post Inside the morning routine of a local news anchor with a wakeup time before 3 AM appeared first on In The Know.
A personal loan or a credit card — which is best for use when you're hit with an unexpected expense?
"My claustrophobia could never..."
Yes, Selena really did release a brow laminating gel.
With Hollywood at a standstill, some of the biggest reality stars are calling for fundamental shift in the balance of power inside unscripted entertainment.
Notre Dame is currently a 20.5-point favorite, while the total (50.5) is hovering just below the key number of 51.
Online mortgage lender Better.com is making its public debut Thursday on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “BETR” and “BETRW.” After merging with SPAC Aurora Acquisition Corp., the combined entity is called Better Home & Finance Holding Company. The deal unlocks about $565 million of fresh capital for Better.com, including a $528 million convertible note from affiliates of SoftBank and additional common equity from funds affiliated with NaMa Capital (formerly Novator Capital) -- an investment firm that sponsors Aurora.
The new plan improves on an earlier income-driven repayment plan by lowering monthly payments, providing faster forgiveness for some, and preventing balances from growing due to unpaid interest.