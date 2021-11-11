Valley union leader guilty of embezzling more than $50,000 in federal fraud case

A 49-year-old Lemoore man was found guilty in federal court on Thursday of stealing more than $50,000 while working as the treasurer for a machinists union at Lemoore Naval Air Station.

Kevin Neal Crownover stole more than $50,000 from the International Association of Machinists (IAM) Local Lodge 2947 between 2015 and 2016, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Crownover was the union’s treasurers at the time and withdrew unauthorized cash and wrote unauthorized checks that he then endorsed and put into his personal bank account using a forged signature.

A jury found him guilty of one count of embezzlement and theft of union assets and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to the statement.

Sentencing in the fraud case is scheduled for February 14. Crownover faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for embezzlement, with a mandatory two-year consecutive term for the aggravated identity theft.