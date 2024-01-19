UPDATE: Valley View ISD student perishes in fire; school collecting for family

Jan. 19—Valley View ISD has confirmed that one of its students perished in a Thursday night fire which sent several others to the hospital.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that one of the families in our school community had a fire at their home this morning, which resulted in the loss of one of our elementary students. Out of respect for the family, no further personal details can be shared at this time," read the statement, which was posted on the district's Facebook page and shared by Precinct Two Commissioner Jason Snuggs.

Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher told KGAF-FM that eight people lived in the trailer near Valley View, and seven were transported to a Dallas hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. He also urged listeners to be vigilant when running heaters during the winter and review escape plans and other precautions in case of a home fire.

Meanwhile, Valley View ISD is acting as a collection point for people who want to help the family.

"We are currently working on ways to support this family, our staff, and our students. We have a crisis team on-site to assist with the emotional needs of our students and staff. We know that everyone handles grief differently, so we want to assure you that we have a team in place that will be readily available to address the needs of all students. If you have any concerns for your student, please do not hesitate to reach out to an administrator or counselor so we can provide them with the support they need."

Donations of the following items can be made at the Valley View Elementary office, located at 712 S Lee St. in Valley View, during school hours:

Money or gift cards for food and other immediate needs will be welcomed, as well as donations of clothes and shoes in the following sizes:

Adult Medium (boys/men)

Adult Women's 3x

Adult Men's XL

Extra large boys

6/7 boys

2T girls

18 mo. girls

Size 10 women's shoes

Size 9.5 men's shoes

Size 7 men's shoes

Size 5 kid's shoes

Size 2 kid's shoes

Size 9 toddler's/little kid's shoes

Size 5 toddler's/little kid's shoes

Any additional items, such as blankets, bathroom toiletries, and basic necessities, would be appreciated.