🌱 Valley View Mall Testing Site + Trash Collection Schedule

As of Thursday, a new COVID-19 testing site is open at the Valley View Mall. The Community Testing Center is open by appointment only from Monday-Thursday, and appointments are available 24 hours ahead of each testing event. PCR tests are available at the center and results can take up to 72 hours. (WSLS 10) Three people were arrested after a reported shooting on Tuesday, just off Peters Creek Road in Roanoke County. Multiple 911 calls came in on Tuesday regarding two individuals shooting, as well as two vehicles being rammed into each other in the 7200 block of South Barrens Road at about midnight. Three Roanoke County individuals, Alisha Cooper, 33, Calvin Williams Jr., 38, and Cedell Allen, 37, were arrested. (WSLS 10) Roanoke County has updated the trash collection schedule for this week. Wednesday routes have been modified and will now be collected on Thursday. Thursday routes will now be collected on Friday. (Press Release Desk)

Annual Meeting of the Membership 2022 Presented By: Berglund Automotive, At Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce (5:30 PM)

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Glenn Youngkin named Angela Sailor , a policy expert at the Heritage Foundation who has criticized school lessons on systemic racism in the U.S., as the state’s new director of diversity, equity and inclusion. (Twitter)

The Spring Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory is offering in-person classes for students preschool through adult. Classes will meet once a week beginning Jan. 31 through March 31. (Twitter)

