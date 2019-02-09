Is Valmet Oyj (HEL:VALMT) A Financially Strong Company?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like Valmet Oyj (HEL:VALMT), with a market cap of €3.1b, are often out of the spotlight. Despite this, commonly overlooked mid-caps have historically produced better risk-adjusted returns than their small and large-cap counterparts. Today we will look at VALMT’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into VALMT here.

How does VALMT’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, VALMT has reduced its debt from €220m to €201m , which includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, VALMT currently has €434m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, VALMT has generated cash from operations of €284m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 141%, meaning that VALMT’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In VALMT’s case, it is able to generate 1.41x cash from its debt capital.

Can VALMT pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €1.6b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €1.7b, leading to a 1.04x current account ratio. Usually, for Machinery companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is VALMT’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 21% of equity, VALMT may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as VALMT is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether VALMT is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In VALMT’s, case, the ratio of 35x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving VALMT ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

VALMT’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for VALMT’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Valmet Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

