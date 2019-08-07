Will Valmet Oyj's (HEL:VALMT) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

As Valmet Oyj (HEL:VALMT) announced its earnings release on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 18% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 34%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €151m, we should see this rise to €178m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Valmet Oyj in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 9 analysts covering VALMT is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 6.4% based on the most recent earnings level of €151m to the final forecast of €190m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €1.56 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.01. In 2022, VALMT's profit margin will have expanded from 4.5% to 4.9%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Valmet Oyj, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Valmet Oyj worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Valmet Oyj is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Valmet Oyj? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

