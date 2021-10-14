Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Valmont Industries' (NYSE:VMI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Valmont Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$304m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$747m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Valmont Industries has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.7% generated by the Construction industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Valmont Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Valmont Industries.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 30% in that time. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Valmont Industries has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 91% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Valmont Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Valmont Industries that you might be interested in.

