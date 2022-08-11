Valneva cuts full-year outlook on lower COVID-19 vaccine sales

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Valneva logo
·2 min read

(Reuters) -French vaccine developer Valneva on Thursday cut its full-year revenue outlook citing lower demand for its anti-COVID shot from European Union member states.

The European Commission in July slashed its order for VLA2001 to just 1.25 million doses from a previously targeted 60 million, pointing to European countries being well supplied with other vaccines and a slowdown in vaccination programmes.

The French drugmaker, based in southwest France, now expects to post revenue for the year of between 340 million and 360 million euros ($370 million) down from an earlier forecast of 430 million to 590 million.

Its COVID-19 product sales should reach between 30 million euros and 40 million euros in 2022. In February, Valneva had said it expected 350-500 million euros in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

In the six months to June, the shot's sales brought in 3.8 million euros and the firm recognised writedowns of 100.6 million linked to the production inventory it bought to meet the initial purchase agreement with the European Commission, and subsequent halt of production.

"Given the revised volume of orders from the EU member states, we are evaluating how to reshape our operations," CEO Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement.

Further development of the current or potential second-generation COVID-19 vaccine will depend on funding or commitments the group receives in the third quarter, the company said.

It will aim to deploy about eight to 10 million doses of remaining inventory into international markets, as it expects the vaccine's shelf life to be gradually extended to at least 24 months.

Valneva expects sales of its travel-related products such as IXIARO for treating encephalitis or Dukoral for treating travellers' diarrhoea to reach 70 million to 80 million euros this year and demand may even exceed its current supply capacity as the market recovers faster than expected.

($1 = 0.9732 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • New animal-derived Langya virus infects 35 in Eastern China

    Though the virus has not yet caused any fatalities, it comes from the same family as other deadly viruses.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking

    Chip CEOs warn that the time of record sales and profits for chipmaking companies is over as consumer demand slows.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

    Despite investing more than $62 billion in this stock since 2018, you won't find it in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to

  • History shows the bear market is almost over as length of most declines are typically 21% of the prior bull run, Fundstrat says

    A "buy the dip" regime is back in the stock market, and it's likely to generate strong returns for investors going forward, according to Fundstrat.

  • Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market - and the tech segment in particular - staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the "’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.” But not only has that not materialized, the June earnings season have

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

    Berkshire slashed its spending on stocks and share repurchases, but bought a top executive's stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy for nearly $1 billion.

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Here's Why Income Investors Should Be Buying Realty Income Hand Over Fist

    Heavy stimulus payments followed, which unleased inflation, and now the U.S. could be in (or entering) a recession. Income investors tend to be older and therefore have less ability to bear volatility, so Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a great stock for them: It has a highly stable business model and a decent yield as well. Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on single-tenant stand-alone properties under a type of arrangement called a triple-net lease.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    The market's been rallying back this summer, but not all growth stocks are playing along. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. When viable COVID-19-tackling vaccines became available early last year it should've been a dinner bell -- or perhaps even a mating call -- for Match Group.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 10th

    ATCO, AFG and PFLT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 10, 2022.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 13%, 20%, and 10% year to date, respectively. My first choice is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). When some people think of Microsoft, they imagine the software start-up that became prominent under Bill Gates in the 1980s and '90s.