Valneva to launch trial for booster use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Illustration shows Valneva logo

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva said on Wednesday it will conduct a trial about the use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 as a booster jab following a mRNA vaccination or natural infection.

The trial will be conducted in the Netherlands and results are expected in the third quarter of 2022, the statement said .

The VLA2001-307 trial will be the company’s first clinical trial to provide booster data following primary vaccination with an mRNA vaccine or natural COVID-19 infection.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon , Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Father of infant killed in 2018 pleads guilty to child abuse

    Marcus Minnick, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of a child resulting in death, court records show.

  • 18-year-old killed by accused drunk driver wanted to serve his country, Texas cops say

    “The woman made extremely poor decisions, which resulted in the tragic death of an innocent teenager who had his whole life ahead of him.”

  • 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock That Is Worth Buying Right Now

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock has been battered over the past year, falling nearly 80% from its all-time high in July 2021. For consumers, TVs have been hard to get, and considering Roku makes money off of consumers watching television through its streaming platform, this has hurt the company. Additionally, as COVID-19 lockdowns subsided in the U.S., Roku saw its streaming hours dip.

  • How Bad Is This News for Vertex Pharmaceuticals?

    The company was on a roll when it came to good news. Vertex said it would apply for the regulatory approval of a potential blockbuster treatment for blood disorders by the end of the year. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed one of Vertex's clinical trials on clinical hold.

  • Another pandemic is inevitable, scientists say. Mass vaccination is not.

    Vaccine hesitancy makes Americans vulnerable to the next pandemic. Scientists can make vaccines, but they struggle with the human behavior question how to get people to take them.

  • Moderna CEO talks huge earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales, new boosters

    Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, COVID-19 vaccine sales growth, creating new boosters for the fall, funding for future sales, and the process for approving a vaccine for young kids.

  • Will new vaccines be better at fighting coronavirus variants? 5 questions answered

    Dozens of coronavirus vaccines are in clinical trials in the U.S. Joao Paulo Burini/Moment via Getty ImagesThe first three coronavirus vaccines earned Emergency Use Authorization more than a year ago. To date, no other vaccines have been put into use in the U.S – but that will soon change. More than 40 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in the U.S., employing a number of different approaches to protecting people from the coronavirus. Vaibhav Upadhyay and Krishna Mallela have been studying t

  • Woman jogger sexually attacked near downtown Carrboro

    A bystander heard the woman screaming and called 911, police say.

  • Complaints about smell led to a drug recall for possible bacterial contamination

    If you have or will be taking oral prescription drugs at home or in a hospital, you might want to check with your pharmacy or hospital after two lots of compounding drug SyrSpend SF Cherry were recalled for a possible bacterial contamination.

  • Moderna CEO Says FDA Meeting Will Be Too Late to Switch Covid Strains for Fall Vaccine

    CEO Stéphane Bancel spoke after the drug company reported profits and revenue that easily beat what Wall Street had expected.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Shot 7% Higher Today

    As a nasally administered medicine, Covishield has a short pathway to upper airways and the lungs; COVID infections in these regions have been particularly damaging to many patients and have led to significant fatalities. In its press release trumpeting the news, Sorrento quoted its chief medical officer, Mike Royal, as saying, "We are encouraged by the speed with which this study enrolled, as the IND was just cleared two months ago."

  • FDA expands approval of non-stimulant ADHD drug to adults

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its approval of a non-stimulant drug for ADHD, the first in about 20 years, to include adults along with children. Viloxazine, sold commercially as Qelbree in extended-release capsules, has been approved to help treat ADHD in adults 18 and over, its maker, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, announced. Qelbree was…

  • Moderna Bullish On COVID-19 Vaccine For Younger Kids To Be Ready Next Month: Reuters

    Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) chief medical officer said that its COVID-19 vaccine for children under six years old would be ready for review by the FDA panel when it meets in June. "I think the FDA now has all of the core fundamental data they need to be able to begin an application review. So yes, we're very confident," Paul Burton, the company's chief medical officer, said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation." Related: FDA Sets Review Dates For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Pl

  • White House’s Paxlovid push hits hurdles

    The Biden administration has gone all in on the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid, announcing new measures to make the oral treatment more widely available and making it clear that Vice President Harris used it as she recovered from the coronavirus. The White House has said it will nearly double the amount of Paxlovid available around the…

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Can Deliver Over 200% Gains, Says Canaccord

    Investors are constantly looking for stocks that will yield massive returns. That being said, finding these stocks can seem like an overwhelming task. Not to mention it can be expensive. Some of the most well-known names like Amazon and Alphabet can put you out thousands of dollars for just a single share. However, snapping up stocks with strong long-term growth prospects doesn’t have to cost you your entire savings. Defined these days as stocks priced under $5 per share, the penny stocks offer

  • This MoCo biotech’s ADHD drug just earned FDA approval — this time, for adults

    Rockville’s Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has earned regulatory approval for its attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug for adults, more than a year after landing the green light to commercialize the product for kids. The Food and Drug Administration has given its nod to Qelbree as a treatment for ADHD in adults ages 18 and older, Supernus said Monday. The expansion of the approval, already in effect for children and adolescents ages 6 to 17, creates a new option for 16 million U.S. patients with ADHD.

  • FDA rejects Peninsula biotech's cancer drug — at least for now

    The company, working with its partner in China, plans to ask the FDA in August to approve the drug against a type of head-and-neck cancer.

  • Why Kymera Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are tumbling in response to its latest quarterly update. Kymera said it is updating a clinical trial testing the company's lead candidate, which will cause the study to last longer than expected, and disappointed investors pushed the stock down 24.6% as of 11:24 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics reported first-quarter 2022 results this morning.

  • Moderna Stock Active After Smashing Q1 Earnings Forecast, Affirming Vaccine Sales Forecast

    "Today, we are reiterating our signed advanced purchase agreements for 2022 of $21 billion," said CEO Stéphane Bancel.

  • Ipsen - Exelixis' Cabometyx Scores European Approval As Second-Line Treatment For Thyroid Cancer

    The European Commission (EC) has approved Ipsen SA's (OTC: IPSEY) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) as monotherapy in differentiated thyroid carcinoma (DTC) setting. The approval covers adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic DTC, refractory or not eligible for radioactive iodine, who have progressed during or after systemic therapy. This EC approval follows the FDA approval announced by Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) in September 2021 of Cabometyx for adult and pediatric patients with locally ad